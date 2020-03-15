Can't get tested

I spent an hour on hold to speak with a nurse in Metro Detroit regarding my symptoms: fever, cough, headache, sore throat, body aches. I was told that I couldn't be tested for the coronavirus because I didn’t fit the government CDC criteria, (having traveled outside the country or come in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the virus).

I could not be more disappointed with my government right now. How in the world will we stop the spread if we don’t start testing people with symptoms? We need to solve the problem with testing.

Sandra Nickol, Canton

Better safe than sorry

I’m a 16-year-old Michigan resident, but I’m currently in Taiwan, where caution against the virus has escalated rapidly.

Taiwan has fewer numbers of cases than even the U.S. But they are taking many precautions. People wear masks everywhere; the government rations them because of a shortage. Certain buildings require people to wear masks for permission to enter.

Many local buildings have spray bottles of hand sanitizer for use on entrance.

At some grocery stores, there are assigned workers to spray all customers’ hands, gathering shopping carts at exits to clean them.

Most recently, the busiest Costco in the world, here in Taichung, Taiwan, has removed all of the tables from its food court due to the virus.

Arguably, not all these measures need to be taken, but it is better to be safe than sorry.

The U.S. could learn something from Taiwan. It is important to be ready in a state crisis.

Haley Gebhard, Auburn Hills

Stop the panic

I think the world is dealing with the coronavirus in the wrong way. Our own head of medical says that most people who get it experience something no worse than a common cold.

Shutting down the whole world is the wrong answer. Lets everybody go back to work, attend sports events, fly on airplanes, and do all the things we normally do. It will avoid an economic catastrophe, which is what we are starting to experience.

George A. Milton, Mount Pleasant

