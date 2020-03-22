“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

Tough times don’t last, tough people do.

Let go of the things you cannot control:

1. New rules from the government. Today’s “over reaction,” could be tomorrow’s “under reaction.” Only when this is all over (and it will be) will we be able to look back with 20/20 vision on this pandemic and know what went right and what went wrong.

2. How long this will last? Nobody knows.

3. Predicting what will happen. See above.

4. Other people’s motives. Figure that out, and then what?

5. The amount of toilet paper at the store. There are other stores.

Buy Photo At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, almost one week after the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan were reported, Woodward Avenue is nearly deserted. Many people are temporarily out of work or working from home to limit exposure to the Covid-19 virus. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Embrace that which you can control:

1. Your positive attitude.

2. Finding fun things to do with the family at home.

3. Limiting social media.

4. Turning off the news once in a while.

5. Reaching out to family and friends (electronically).

6. Planning random acts of kindness.

7. Rediscover patience and relaxation.

Certainly, never in our lifetime have we experienced a situation like this. Businesses big, small and in-between closed. So many people worried about their own company and their own job.

The longer this goes on, the scarier it gets. At the moment, there is no end in sight.

But this will end.

I’d like to say we will be stronger. (Because that’s what we Americans say.) But certainly not right away.

Many of us have been busy “being strong” for our kids, because they’ve never gone through anything like this either, and believe me, they are freaked out, too.

But you know what, we will get through this, because we truly are in this together, all of us are affected.

And all of us are Americans.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/03/22/paul-w-smith-were-going-make/2883005001/