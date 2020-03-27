Convert hangars to hospitals

Detroit has only a few hospitals within the city limits, all of which were near capacity even before COVID-19 struck. It will not be long that these facilities and their ICU's become filled to capacity and beyond. I propose that the following structures be drafted to serve the population of Southeast Michigan if the worst case scenario becomes reality:

► TCF Center (formerly known as Cobo Hall) has the most volume of any building for a radius of 200-300 miles. It can become a mega-ICU if needed.

► Ford Field has abundant floor surface which could be commandeered for similar use, as can Little Caesars Arena for the same reason.

► The Armory on East Jefferson Avenue is another building whose sheer volume might offer relief.

More creative options might include unused hangars at the airport. While it is unfortunate that the legacy carriers are experiencing great pain, their facilities, many of which benefited from tax subsidies during their construction, could be temporarily repurposed for the common good in a time of extreme duress.

There may be more possibilities but this is a beginning.

J. A. McErlean, MD, Farmington Hills

Waive seat time requirement for graduation credits

The Michigan Department of Education’s March 20 memorandum to public schools has caused a panic among our state’s students. It reveals that virtual learning will not be credited as instructional time during the mandated coronavirus statewide school closure. This leaves students confused and educators wondering what they should do next.

Our Legislature needs to move swiftly to waive seat time requirements so that our students have options. Currently, public school students are left wondering why they should complete online learning. Without credits, Michigan’s public school seniors will not graduate unlike religious or private school students who are receiving credit for their online study.

In these unprecedented times, our representatives should support public school students’ right to have access to education credits.

Eva McGregor Dodds, Bloomfield Township

