Ford Motor Company President and CEO (and all-around good guy) Jim Hackett announced on my radio show that Ford was — once again — stepping up for the good of the nation.

They’ve done it before. They will do it again. I don’t need to remind you of the war plane an hour or the Arsenal of Democracy.

This happens to be an especially tough time in Ford history. Still, no hesitation, the country needs face masks, face shields, ventilators — we will figure out a way to do it.

Same for General Motors, FCA, Lear Corporation and the entire automotive industry. Our major corporations are stepping out of their “comfort zone” and stepping up to help protect the heroes’ fighting for our lives in hospitals, clinics and offices around our great country, often without the basic protections taken for granted before this pandemic.

Operators and assemblers assemble medical face shields. Ford Motor Company, in cooperation with the UAW, will assemble more than 100,000 critically needed plastic face shields per week at a Ford manufacturing site to help medical professionals, factory workers and store clerks. (Photo: Courtesy of Ford Motor Co.)

Thank you all doctors, nurses, technicians, EMTs, police, fire and all first-responders and all the people who back them up, risking their lives every day for us, people they don’t even know.

And though it’s popular with some to criticize our president, I’ll remind those folks that this president put together a fabulous task force that is doing the heavy lifting to save our country, and our lives. Vice President Mike Pence, joined by Dr. Deborah Birx, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the gold standard, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

But don’t forget the woman on her sewing machine making masks, and the kids online singing and playing instruments to take our minds off our legitimate fears.

And we need to embrace and show gratitude for those still working, at great risk, for us.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

