The last time America faced an economic downturn, Michigan suffered mightily.

President Donald Trump is working overtime to make sure that we don’t face the same fate as a result of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

At the height of the Great Recession in 2009, Michigan’s unemployment rate topped out at almost 15%, causing long-lasting misery that touched every community in this state. The anemic Obama-era “recovery” did little to lessen the pain, but after just three years under Trump we were able to achieve historic levels of prosperity.

Even so, given the heart-breaking personal losses coupled with the economic hardship this virus has already caused us since arriving on our shores from China, the government must take steps now to alleviate the pain.

That’s why it’s so encouraging to see the White House and Congress working together to ensure that Michigan and the rest of the country do not see anything like the pain of post-2009 “recovery” as a result of our efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The economic threat, like the medical one, is not theoretical. The major automakers and the United Auto Workers union have already agreed on the need to close Michigan’s auto plants for at least two weeks, and while Ford, GM and Tesla have agreed to convert their factories to produce ventilators, the long-term impact on those companies and their workers has yet to be seen. Meanwhile, small businesses of every variety are being forced to close their doors or significantly curtail their operations, jeopardizing livelihoods across the state.

Ford will produce ventilators at its Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, shown here. (Photo: Ford)

Luckily, steps are already being taken to protect workers and businesses in Michigan.

The Trump administration has already pushed the tax filing deadline back by three full months, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development has put in place a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic.

The White House is also receiving unprecedented cooperation from Congress, allowing the president to sign two monumental bills providing emergency funding for nationwide efforts to fight the coronavirus — including free testing and paid sick leave for workers.

“Phase 3” of the legislative response will provide two $1,200 checks for every American adult in addition to $500 for every child. Those who have already been put out of work by the crisis will receive a four-month extension of unemployment benefits — with loosened eligibility requirements to ensure nobody is left out — plus an additional $600 per week to get them through these difficult times.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

Perhaps even more importantly, the stimulus payments will inject a crucial dose of confidence into the economy at a time when pandemic-related panic is battering the national psyche.

Michigan will undoubtedly suffer from this virus along with the rest of the nation, but in coordination with the tremendous work being done by Vice President Mike Pence and the entire Coronavirus Task Force, President Trump is not going to let our economy suffer like it did in 2009 and beyond.

Terry Bowman is the co-chairman of the Republican Party of Michigan.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/03/31/opinion-trump-shields-michigan-second-disaster/5091304002/