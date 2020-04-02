Letter: Flint residents are giving up on justice
While we no longer live inside the city limits of Flint, we were born and raised there
and remain active in the community through our church and have many friends who
still live there. That makes it especially disheartening to watch what is happening to
families as a result of the ongoing water crisis.
After watching the system grind slowly but steadily along in the search for justice,
Attorney General Dana Nessel abruptly dropped all charges against the eight Flint
water defendants. More than 250 days later, nothing else happened. Not one
decision maker is being held accountable and nothing is being said about it. That is
wrong.
Meanwhile, Nessel’s office is fighting in court to win immunity for some government
officials. Knowing all of this, it’s understandable that people living in Flint may simply
give up hope that government will secure justice, even as they live in a place where it
still does not feel safe to drink the water.
Nessel said she was a fighter for people, but it sure doesn’t feel like it today.
Bob and Jeanne Daunt, Flint
