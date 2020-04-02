Nursing facilities are front-line responders; we need help from the state, and we need it now.

We work closely with our local hospitals and rely on each other for care and cooperation. This has traditionally worked well, but the wheels are coming off for both of us. Responding to the crisis has dramatically increased costs, and we cannot sustain the current path without significant financial help from the state.

Nursing facilities are part of the solution to the state’s fight against COVID-19. We appreciate the work that the state agencies have begun to help implement. These efforts do not go unrecognized in our fight to help our patients and our caregivers.

However, without sufficient funding and investment, skilled nursing facilities are unable to sustain the current trajectory in the rapid growth of spending for caregiver wages and personal protective supplies. Staff are on the front lines and are being infected in ever-increasing numbers. This means fewer caregivers and quickly hiring staff is a challenge.

In this March 13, 2020, file photo, a nurse works in the room of a patient who has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. Nursing home outbreaks of COVID-19 have raised concern in the U.S. since the incident at Life Care Center. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP, File)

Our residents are predominately older individuals with underlying health conditions that make them incredibly susceptible to COVID-19. Staff members are working incredibly hard to slow the transmission rates; they know their jobs, they know the procedures to keep residents safe, and they are performing at extraordinarily high levels.

For perspective:

►37,000 Michigan residents are in nursing facilities right now — that’s 37,000 parents, grandparents, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters.

►85% of those in nursing facilities are on Medicare or Medicaid.

►60,000 Michiganians are employed in nursing facilities, keeping the 37,000 people in their care safe and comforted. They are as heroic as all other health care workers in this difficult time, fighting to keep COVID-19 from taking more lives.

Many states, including Washington, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Minnesota have already promised and set in motion funding increases in recognition of nursing facilities’ efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

We asked Michigan to respond quickly, just as other states already have, to support providers who right now are spending significant resources to protect their residents. There is federal money and state supplemental dollars available.

But our call for help has gone unanswered. No new money has been allocated or assurances made to nursing facilities in this time of crisis. We have to believe that if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer knew how dangerous our situation is, she would not let that stand.

In the federal stimulus packages passed by Congress and signed by the president, dollars were allocated to help health care providers, including nursing facilities, cope with the increased cost. Unlike other states, Michigan has yet to allocate these dollars as intended or even provide assurance that it is working to help nursing facilities cope with COVID-19.

Significant additional costs have already been incurred, and payments from funds already allocated should be made immediately. Facilities in southeast Michigan, including Detroit, are in the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak and will continue to incur greater risks and require even more assistance as the pandemic continues. We need help now.

We are in an hourly battle to save lives. Our state leaders must come to our aid and make the necessary investments now before it is too late.

Pete Brogger, Trilogy Health Services

Henry Boutros, Illuminate HC

Mike Perry, NexCare/WellBridge

Darren Gee, MediLodge

Muhammad Qazi, Ciena Healthcare

Raj Patel, Optalis Management Group

Paxton Wiffler, Villa Healthcare

