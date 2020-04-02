Avoid a new real estate crisis

We are moving toward a real estate crisis that will be much worse than what we experienced in the 2008 recession.

If we begin to get our lives back to normalcy in June, the economic normalcy will not be attained for at least a year or more. More people will lose jobs, or experience reduced incomes. Families burdened with debt may go bankrupt.

Mortgage delinquencies will rise exponentially and real estate values will drop. Banks may give some time for families to catch up, but soon will start foreclosures. Rental property owners (both housing and commercial) will begin eviction processes in August or immediately after for non-payment of rent. We will begin to see a spike in vacancies.

Nonpayment of property taxes could see a homeowner lose a home within three years.

Michigan laws are not helpful to homeowners. They favor local and county governments.

Property values will plummet, but taxes will not drop. It will take a minimum of two years for the taxes to drop at all. To head off the potential housing and real estate crisis, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should consider reducing property taxes by 30% for 2020 and a 15% reduction in 2021, and going back to full taxes in 2022.

If the state can support it, this action should be taken immediately. If not, this should be presented to Congress, along with our congressional leadership in Michigan, to be part of the next stimulus bill that is under consideration.

Ravi Yalamanchi, president, INFIN, Inc., Rochester Hills

Don't give up on the school year

My kids are very anxious as I am sure many are, and I am glad neither are seniors. I feel very bad for seniors. Spring sports, graduation ceremonies and year-end celebrations should be given a chance.

There has been some very encouraging news regarding treatments for COVID-19 this week, and trials in New York are underway. More data is coming in every day.

We can’t wait for a vaccine to return to work and school, because there will be no work left by then. If we have some treatments that show significant promise in the next week, consideration should be made to get back to business.

The longer this goes on, the more work-from-home will turn into unemployment. We can’t afford this stay-at-home model much longer — we need to get back to a new normal that includes new hygienic habits while we work side by side again.

We need hope or we’ll get depression, so take it a week at a time. Don’t give up on this school year.

Bob Lewis, Troy

What happened to unemployment system?

There isn’t anyone available to help with unemployment claims. Though I understand the abundance of people filing, some of us can’t get on the site at any hour. Is there anything that can be or has been addressed that we are unaware of? Others have applied and have been accepted and certified, yet haven’t received the benefit card.

I understand the overload, but as we sit and patiently wait, we can't help but wonder if something has happened to our application or the card. We need information regarding time frames for this situation.

Shelley McLaren, Rochester hills

