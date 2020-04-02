The world is chest deep in coronavirus. It’s changing all our lives. And managing the crisis is all anyone can think about. Amid the chaos, however, leaders should take a moment to ask themselves if it’s possible to prevent rather than merely manage a crisis like this. The most heroic doctors and nurses can’t fix pandemics. While the future may be uncertain, one thing is sure: In today’s small world, trouble will always come again sooner or later, producing sickness, death, fear, depression and lost jobs.

A health care worker prepare a Costa Cruise ship crew member who is thought to be showing COVID-19 symptoms for transport, at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Photo: David Santiago, AP)

We can do much better in anticipating and preparing for potential threats. We need governments, companies and institutions to adopt early stage what-could-go-wrong exploration that identifies threats with the potential to effect public health, safety and security way ahead of when these threats wreak havoc on us.

Think about an Army Ranger or Navy Seal team of disease doctors and scientists whose only mission is to scour the globe, boots on the ground, for new microbial diseases before they become scourges, supported by a lab that isn’t hindered by regulations that drag research out for years, delaying possible cures to deadly diseases, identifying and eradicating diseases before they become another coronavirus.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci recently said for those at risk, we have to start producing promising vaccines faster, for partial if not full prevention of disease. We need more of this thinking and urgency with all dire threats.

What-could-go-wrong exploration may upset people, including leaders, lawyers and regulators, but the sooner threats are identified and assessed, the less impacting the disruption. Flint water, Fukushima nuclear reactor, Boeing Max crashes, Pacific (California) Gas & Electric fires and home devastation, theme park alligator horror, the coronavirus — these all might have been prevented, at least reduced by an exploration of what could go wrong.

In a March Wall Street Journal article, policy analyst Michele Wucker suggests authorities prefer to wash their hands of “unforeseeable” calamities (black swans), when there were plenty of prior warning signs (she calls them gray rhinos).

We can’t let authorities do that. We must insist that governments, companies, institutions and other organizations explore threats before they proceed with any significant venture (projects, live markets, grid upgrades, water/wastewater innovations, new planes, etc.) that might affect public health, safety and security.

These explorations should be conducted by a leader with broad authority, insisting on a wide-angle lens, recruiting experts with no skin in the game and not afraid to speak the truth. The task force should document threats regardless of legal liability or “political” considerations, all the things we resist because we are accustomed to after-the-fact problem solving and deferring to leaders and legal advisers.

Not every crisis can be prevented, but a task force dedicated to exploring potential catastrophes might reduce impacts. Having taken organizations through quality and risk programs and doing project management training for decades, I can say these quality/risk programs, burdened with blinders and political considerations that inhibit early stage wide-angle threat identification, are no substitute for such a task force.

We’re too focused on repairing disasters after the fact. An asteroid from nowhere is one thing, but few of our disasters are asteroids. Most are preventable. Too many smart, dedicated people are tasked with fixing messes rather than preventing them. If we put half the energy into preventing calamities as we do cleaning them up, we wouldn’t have so many crises.

A fellow at the Engineering Society of Detroit, Thomas M. Doran has managed hundreds of environmental and engineering projects and conducted hundreds of project management training sessions, including What Could Go Wrong.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/04/02/opinion-country-needs-crisis-prevention-task-force/5096220002/