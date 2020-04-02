Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday responded to Michigan’s outbreak of the COVID-19 virus by closing the state’s K-12 schools for the remainder of the year.

Like parents in Warrick County, Indiana, and the commonwealth of Virginia, Michigan parents will soon find themselves charged with overseeing a full semester of education for their school-aged children.

With many Michiganians already juggling new work-from-home schedules or a sudden lack of employment alongside other overwhelming changes associated with the coronavirus pandemic, taking on the role of parent-teacher might seem a daunting task.

Roxanna Elden, a former teacher and the author of “Adequate Yearly Progress: A Novel,” has some important insights that can help parents keep their heads above water in the months to come.

From her 15 years’ experience in advising new teachers, Elden tells me that first-year teachers go through a “roller coaster set of emotions” as they acclimate to the job.

Parents should expect nothing different, especially considering that their first few weeks of home-based learning may have been sidetracked by common pitfalls like over-promising with schedules that are too ambitious, and failing to be strict with rules.

Scheduling may seem impossible between complicated work dynamics and the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation, but Elden urges parents to create a schedule nonetheless. “Kids need structure,” she emphasizes, “and teachers know that kids need more structure than you think they do.”

In this Oct. 9, 2019, photo, Donya Grant, center, works on a homeschool lesson with her son Kemper, 14, as her daughter Rowyn, 11, works at right, at their home in Monroe, Wash. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

Elden suggests making schedules “in pencil” to allow for easier adjustments as parent-teachers learn on the job. In her home, Elden shares, she has converted four small dry erase boards into a command center with lists of household responsibilities, a basic weekly schedule and a basic daily schedule. “Everything on there … has been erased probably three times already,” she tells me. “The more erasable, the better.”

The onus is on parents to follow through with the schedule, and not to get too relaxed.

“A relaxed class is actually the hardest to manage,” Elden adds. Seasoned teachers know that “strict [and firm are] not the same as mean.” When you get your classroom “under control … you don’t have to yell at kids,” she explains.

Elden shares other important tips to ease the transition. First, parents should remember that children in the classroom routinely accomplish tests and quiet work without parental hovering or excessive high-fiving.

“If you want your house to feel more like a classroom,” Elden says, “be clear when your child is supposed to be working on something independently, even if it’s only for five minutes at a time.”

Enforcing this may be difficult, but it will be important for parents juggling multiple tasks throughout the day.

Elden says parents should remember they have certain advantages in overseeing home-based education. In particular, parents understand better than teachers what works for their children, and how best to motivate them.

For parents struggling or feeling overloaded, Elden recommends they maintain a good sleeping schedule, which is vital for patience, temper and critical thinking skills.

Finally, Elden advises that striking a balance between work, overseeing children’s education and keeping up a home life will be difficult.

“The balance will be different for everyone, but … anything can give if it has to," she says. "Parents should just know that they’re going to have to forgive themselves sometimes.

"Don’t beat yourself up too much,” she says, “and again, you’ll feel better about it if you have enough sleep.”

Beth Bailey is a freelance writer living in southeast Michigan. Her work can be found in the Federalist and the Washington Examiner.

