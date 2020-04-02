I have no problem with President Trump labeling the current pandemic the “Chinese flu.” Like the Spanish flu (interestingly enough traceable back to France, Kansas or China), he is simply following a time-honored tradition.

Likewise, the gnashing of teeth about Trump’s closing of the borders in a time of crisis, calling it racist xenophobia, seems nothing more than the overwrought attacks of those suffering from Trump derangement syndrome. Closing the borders is a time-tested response that countries across the world are implementing. It’s common sense.

And despite the sometimes heated partisan exchanges infecting our governmental responses, by all appearances most American political officials have been making good faith efforts to react to this crisis as best they can.

My ire is directed at those who for some unfathomable reason have chosen to bully and physically attack individuals of Asian descent, blaming them for the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council has reported approximately 650 anti-Asian racist and xenophobic acts, including racial slurs, coughing on, spitting on, verbal harassment, on-line hatred and physical attacks, all in a single week.

That's unacceptable.

A man carries a toddler on his shoulders as both wear protective face masks to help prevent the coronavirus outbreak walk on a street in Beijing, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. As the pandemic expanded its reach, China and South Korea were trying to hold their hard-fought gains. China is quarantining new arrivals, who in recent days have accounted for an increasing number of cases, and South Korea starting Thursday will increase screenings of all overseas arrivals. (Photo: Andy Wong, AP)

For all the flack President Trump has taken for labeling the pandemic the Chinese flu, he unequivocally declared on March 23 via Twitter that Asian Americans are “amazing people,” and that we should “totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world.”

He also noted that the virus was, “NOT their fault in any way, shape or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it.” His comments are exactly right.

Our Declaration of Independence declares as a founding principle that "all men are created equal...” In 1863, Abraham Lincoln reaffirmed this in the Gettysburg Address, when he explained that the nation was dedicated to the proposition.

A few years later we ratified the 14th Amendment, which provides that all people are entitled to equal protection under the law. The civil rights movement of the 20th century made much progress implementing civil rights legislation and combating racism.

President Obama’s election was a watershed moment.

America’s dedication to equality is truly revolutionary. Before 1776, all governments on earth were dedicated to maintaining inequality between people. Kings, nobility, theocracies, caste systems and similar divisions involved a very tiny minority oppressing the great mass of people.

Since then, Nazi Germany and South Africa’s apartheid created race-based societies. Communism exulted totalitarian dictatorships to implement the mass slaughter of the disfavored classes.

The promise of America is a beacon of hope against this darkness.

Yet, America never was, and is still not, a utopia. The current attack on Asian Americans is reprehensible and a step backward in our drive to fulfill our commitment to equality. Asian Americans are not the enemy; the enemy is the virus. We must unite and work together to survive and thrive.

The Hon. Michael Warren is an Oakland County Circuit Court judge, and a former member of the State Board of Education.

