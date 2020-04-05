“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

To put things in perspective for those of us feeling a bit stir-crazy already…

A social distancing sign on the riverfront in Detroit. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

The internet and social media can offer support, information and words like this to help us do the right thing and get through these unprecedented tough times:

►“Coronavirus explained easily: Karen got infected yesterday, but she won’t know until 14 days later. Karen thinks she’s healthy and is infecting 10 persons per day. These 10 persons think they are OK, they travel, go out and infect 100 persons. These 100 persons think they are healthy and keep infecting 1,000 persons. No one knows who is OK or who can infect you. Now do you understand why it’s important to stay home?”

We’ve heard it a million times:

►Self-quarantine.

►Physical distancing (with a nod to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, substituting “physical” for “social,” because we can and are still socializing via phone, texting, Zooming, etc.).

►Wash your hands, again.

►Find moisturizer for your incredibly dry hands!

I’ve been saying repeatedly for some time on my morning show, if you assume you are infected and everyone around you is infected, you will do all the right things to protect yourself and those around you.

We can never thank our super heroes enough. Hats off to all medical workers and first responders. Plus a big thanks to farmers, sanitation workers, bankers, pharmaceutical workers, grocers, factory workers, utility workers, teachers, soldiers, mail people, delivery folks — and everyone else keeping things going.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

