On Tuesday, I voted against extending Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state of emergency powers.

The reason I did so is simple. I have received more calls and emails on this issue from constituents than any other issue in my time as state representative. Of those contacting me, 99% were opposed to extending this shutdown. I’m not sure how I could have been a good representative of my district and supported this extension.

People want to see their state government act to fix what’s going on, and we all want Whitmer to succeed. But the people I represent are fed up with the overly simple and self-defeating way she is choosing to handle this crisis.

First and foremost, we are all are sick and tired of seeing one set of rules for the government and another for the people. Unfortunately, the governor has created a complete double standard. For example, the state is still getting its own construction projects done on time, but a two-man homebuilding business here at home can’t build houses for the average person.

What am I supposed to tell the family who reached out to me with their lease expiring this spring, who is in the middle of building their dream home? With the homebuilding industry shutdown, they could be left homeless this summer. The governor’s list of essential businesses has decided they don’t matter as much, and there are no good answers to give them.

Whitmer has also been unwilling to work with the Legislature on common-sense adjustments to allow people to stay at work safely. We approached her asking for a change for the many lawn service workers in our communities who are looking to get to work. These small family businesses are at a very low risk for exposure due to being outside and not congregating around other people.

Springtime is a key season to keep these small businesses going and make a good part of their money for the year. But there is no consideration given to them. Why should any of us extend the governor’s broad authority when she won’t even listen to common-sense adjustments to help the people who have been hurt by her orders?

The negative consequences of these orders are bad, but the unequal application of them is worse. Small businesses owned by our friends and neighbors are struggling, and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ are left without answers.

How is any of this fair? Extending this shutdown order does nothing to provide an even playing field between the big box stores and our locally-owned small businesses. It simply allows this unfair treatment to continue.

Before I support any extension, the governor needs to show more heart for those who are struggling financially in this shutdown. Unemployment isn’t going to be enough to allow them to pay their bills or continue their careers.

The coronavirus is a serious illness that should not be taken lightly. There are precautions that we all need to follow while taking a healthy dose of common sense. However, we still have to be responsible in our reactions. Let’s be smart while being safe. It’s time Whitmer start working with the Legislature to address all of the issues plaguing our state.

State Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, serves Michigan's 72nd House District.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/04/10/opinion-whopinion-whitmers-unequal-application-of-itmers-unequal-application-shutdown-order-unfair/5124798002/