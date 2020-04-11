As chancellor of the University of Michigan-Dearborn, I have had the honor of traveling around the region and meeting the great people who make up our community. I'm proud to report the current crisis has revealed the strong character of southeast Michigan.

Just over a month ago, UM-Dearborn announced new protocols for the university during the coronavirus pandemic. We aimed to do our part to flatten the curve.

Since then, the virus has spread across our state. Medical experts have predicted increased infections in our community over the next two weeks. These forecasts are bleak.

That Detroit has been hit harder should be a wake-up call to the health inequities that exist for many of our neighbors. We are living through a significant moment in history. The lessons we learn from this terrible pandemic will help us tackle broader health care problems in the future, but as we face this new reality, we need to do so with courage.

Southeast Michigan has an abundance of courage, and what I love about our community is that we have shown our metal every time we have faced a crisis.

During World War II, southeast Michigan emerged as an “Arsenal of Democracy,” rising quickly to the challenge of manufacturing and deploying much-needed supplies in our country’s interest.

Today, that arsenal is reawakening, this time to provide the nation with much-needed health expertise, support and supplies. UM-Dearborn has been playing its part in this new Arsenal of Health. We stand ready to continue doing what we can to help our region get through this crisis.

In this April 6, 2020 photo, a sign at The Anthem music venue reads "We'll Get Thru This" at the wharf which is almost completely empty because of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

Unlike most universities, our people do not reside in a small area around campus. From Milford to Monroe, Allen Park to Ann Arbor, our staff and students live throughout southeast Michigan. I have asked our community to show courage by helping their neighbors, volunteering their skills, and remaining optimistic.

I am certain we will fight off this pandemic because that is what our state — and this city — does.

Domenico Grasso, chancellor, University of Michigan-Dearborn

