File this under “Be careful what you hope for!”

While “working from home” sounded like a dream come true, for many of us it’s become a nightmare of working nonstop.

When it comes to COVID-19, there are millions of opinions out there, but my theory is you can put them into three basic categories: the president’s opinion, the scientific opinion and the political opinion, also referred to as the institutional media’s opinion, or the Democrats’ opinion.

Buy Photo A fireman and ladder truck from the Wyandotte Fire Department raises up a sign saying "You Are Our Heroes" to the medical personnel on a shift change outside of Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital Thursday evening. Wyandotte police, fire and first responders, as well as neighboring cities, show their gratitude to the medical personnel at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital along Biddle Avenue in Wyandotte, Michigan on April 2, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The best example of this theory? Just mention one word: hydroxychloroquine.

How did we go from a potential of 240,000 succumbing to this monster to now an estimated 60,000? Believe me, I’m not complaining. Just wondering.

Things I’ve loved: So many people stepping up to help so many other people in so many ways, big and small, from our biggest companies to the woman who hears our heroes in our hospitals, police officers, firefighters, EMTs and others on the front line need millions of more masks, and all she can do is sit at her sewing machine and start making masks, one at a time, and she does, because that’s what she can do; or the fellow heroes in their police cars, fire trucks, ambulances and rescue squads creating a mile-long parade circling hospitals in tribute to all those heroes inside, also putting their lives on the line for us.

I tear up as I write this, and every time I think of all of the heart-felt efforts of so many for so many.

And I also loved Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pronouncement that the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are indeed essential workers.

A much needed smile.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

