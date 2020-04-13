Look at CDC guidelines

Re: “Whitmer extends Michigan’s stay-home order through April 30, adds restrictions,” April 9: COVID-19 is a tragically real public health emergency, causing the death of far too many Michigan residents. We needed the swift action of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s initial stay-home order to reduce the spread of the virus and to “flatten the curve.” But now there is a much more reasonable way to manage this public health challenge while avoiding further damage to our economy and the lives of residents and business owners.

U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell (Photo: Susan Walsh, AP)

The governor should issue a public health order that aligns with the Centers for Disease Control guidance to mitigate the transmission of the virus, rather than her current more restrictive and arbitrary executive order. The CDC guidelines lay out very specific steps to protect public health that were developed by experts.

Businesses can ensure people remain six feet apart, properly sanitize, set up sneeze guards and protective barriers, promote proper handwashing and cleaning techniques for their employees, while also protecting customers with similar guidelines. People can buy gardening supplies to plant their spring gardens or buy a can of paint for touch up work in compliance with CDC guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Instead of needlessly shutting down large sectors of the economy and further restricting the lives of residents, Whitmer should issue a new public health executive order and enforce that order upon those blatantly violating CDC guidelines.

If businesses fail to establish and enforce proper social distancing, fine them. If people loiter to the point that they endanger workers and each other, ticket them. But the vast majority of people recognize the dangers of coronavirus and will act responsibly.

Whitmer is right to look out for public health. However, the new expanded executive order currently in place simply doesn’t trust people and businessowners to act responsibly to protect themselves, their families, and their communities, and it will further damage our economy. We can still protect public health while also beginning the slow process of resuscitating our economy and living at least part of our lives.

U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden

Restrictions cross the line

I feel that I am living in a communist country. Never in my life would I have believed that the government would unconstitutionally restrict my movements ("Whitmer extends Michigan's stay-home order through April 30, adds restrictions," April 9). For the governor of this state to place the restrictions on the citizens of this state that she is attempting is beyond belief.

As a retired police officer I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the state of Michigan. I did not swear an oath to the unconstitutional actions of a power hungry governor. This is putting an unreasonable burden on the law enforcement community that has to choose between their oath to protect the constitution or to enforce the unlawful acts of our governor.

I hope that I-75 is full of citizens going to wherever they feel they are safe and not putting other people at risk. Me going to my second home threatens nobody. I for one will not be stopped from traveling to my second home.

Charles P. Goossens, Rochester

Buy Photo Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a press conference Thursday in Lansing. (Photo: The Detroit News)

State picks favorites

The executive order is very specific on what cannot be purchased. What is that all about? I cannot understand Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's logic, if there is any. It’s all or nothing.

How is a car sale essential yet septic repairs or home construction projects are non-essential? Families in the middle of home construction may have to find a new place to live because the shutdown.

Now she is saying while I am at home, I can’t spend my time planting a garden, painting my house or installing new flooring, but I can hang drywall, install cabinets and buy plywood and 2x4s?

How is this acceptable?

Cindy Brendel, Holly

