The coronavirus has reminded us with brutal clarity that no one is exempt from a public health crisis. Not the wealthy, not lawmakers, not reporters — no one.

That does not mean, however, that we all are equally vulnerable. People with resources — such as access to food, shelter, the internet, or a nurturing support system — are more likely to have the aid to rebound.

Those in need of support, however, such as women fleeing domestic violence amid lockdowns, poor families scrambling to feed homebound children or those returning from prison or jail — to cite just three examples — are likely to experience immeasurable hardship.

The nonprofit community and faith-based organizations providing support to domestic abuse survivors are critically important now, and always, writes Ware. (Photo: Rich Pedroncelli , AP )

Recent data released by the state on who is being impacted by COVID-19 infections demonstrates the urgency to provide this support. Despite black Michigan residents making up just 14% of the state’s population, we are 35% of all positive coronavirus cases and 40% of all deaths.

As one of the thousands of Michigan-based members of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, I know from experience that having access to trauma recovery, shelters and other services is a matter of both health and safety.

For survivors of domestic violence like me, these supports — and the nonprofit community and faith-based organizations that provide them — are critically important now, and always.

Michigan state leaders should allocate increased resources and support to these organizations so they continue to safely serve people at risk. This unprecedented environment is creating a significant access gap for community members to get help, something communities cannot afford. Funding, technical support and being classified as essential would be an important start.

Similarly, as the expectation shifts for many services like mental health and trauma recovery to be provided in a virtual setting, access must be facilitated. Technology equipment will be needed for providers and free or low-cost broadband, phone and data access will be needed for communities.

Many families need to provide more meals, as millions are suddenly out of work or underemployed. The state can alleviate burdens by accelerating application reviews and reducing bureaucratic barriers to victim compensation, emergency housing, public benefits such as SNAP and WIC and other support. People should not face delays when seeking the assistance they need to survive.

Families are more prepared to stop the spread and minimize its impending harm when their core needs are met.

One day, this crisis will be in our history books. When our grandchildren read about it decades down the line, I hope they will see that we did everything we could to protect the people whose voices too often go unheard. I hope our state’s leaders will pave the way for our nation to be on the right side of history.

Shari Ware is the Detroit chapter co-coordinator o Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, a national network of 42,000 crime survivors with local chapters across the country. She is also the CEO/executive director for Still Standing Against Domestic Violence.

