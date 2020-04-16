Rebellion is a disservice

Re: Ingrid Jacques' April 15 column, "Grassroots backlash grows against Whitmer's excessive stay-home order": Not supporting the governor and social distancing makes nurses, doctors, first-responders and the community at large more at risk from disease and death.

Even if people social distance while protesting, they are still stopping for gas (unnecessarily), increasing chance of auto accidents (cops and hospitals don’t have resources and will likely have more contact with possible carriers who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic); and they're normalizing going out at a dangerous time.

Flattening the curve isn’t a buzz word — it’s the only thing that will give hospitals and hospital workers a chance to manage this crisis and limit the death count.

For every uplifting white ribbon I see, I hear someone complaining about gardening and boating.

As a nurse, that's tough to hear — it’s morale draining.

I understand the economic concerns, but encouraging discontent with the governor is a dangerous disservice to Michigan residents regardless of political party.

Lauren Metiva, RN, Wyandotte

Buy Photo People in vehicles protest the Governor's stay home order during "Operation Gridlock" in Lansing Wedesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Protest was selfish

All these people who want to go out must not care about other people. If they did they would stay home. If they went out and got this virus and pass away who would take care of their family? The government? I don't think so.

This is a time we all need to think about the welfare of others not satisfying our own desires at the expense of everyone around us.

Raymond Meiers, Temperance

Unjustified ban on motorized boats

I have been boating and fishing my entire life. We keep our boats at the dock behind our house, and going for family boat rides and fishing for food have been our only outlet during this time of uncertainty. I’ve recently shifted my focus away from fear of the virus to trying to go on with life, but now I’m seeing red ever since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued her latest executive order.

Why are permitted outdoor activities being specified at this level of detail, rather than allowing free Americans to choose whatever outdoor activity they like, as long as it is consistent with social distancing?

Are kayaks and canoes somehow more conducive to social distancing than motorized watercraft?

What about safety? It is significantly more unsafe to be on the water in Michigan in April in small, unmotorized watercraft. The Detroit River’s water temperature is currently 44 degrees.

The DNR states: “In addition, people who use motorized watercraft typically need to procure secondary services for their craft, such as parts and gasoline, that could unnecessarily increase contact with others and spread disease.” By this logic you could argue that cycling may require the purchase of parts and therefore should be prohibited.

I’m all for slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but this just overstepped the bounds between what is necessary and what is simply uncalled for. The notion that motorized boating by families practicing social distancing is prohibited is absurd. I can’t take my 3-year-old son, 8-month-old daughter, and the dog out fishing in a kayak.

No, you don’t need a motorboat to go fishing. But it certainly helps. This needs to be rectified. Now.

Jessica Steffke, Gibraltar

