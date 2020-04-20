As you all are aware, we are in the midst of a public health crisis, known as the coronavirus. The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. People across the country and world are suffering from the effects of the virus and in extreme cases, dying.

Now is the time for all of us to do our part to stop the spread. There is still much to learn about this novel virus, but COVID-19 appears to be an easily contractible virus, with some afflicted not even showing symptoms. We must be diligent in following the rules and warnings given to us by healthcare professionals. It is important that we stay indoors and resist the urge to leave, unless it is for essential items. If you must leave, it is important that you wear gloves, a mask and stay six feet away from the next person.

Customers wear protective masks and gloves as they carry their produce items inside shed 3 at Eastern Market in Detroit on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

We need to rely on one another to stay safe and protect those at greatest risk and slow the spread of this disease.

Social distancing and practicing good hygiene, such as washing your hands frequently, are tools that have been shared non-stop. We must adhere to these rules to protect each other and ourselves. It is not only your life that is at stake and you are also not the only one suffering from the negative impact of this virus.

I know that these times are full of uncertainty. Our daily routines have been interrupted and for many of us, work, family and friendships have been placed on hold. These are difficult times, but we must remain strong and remember that we will get through this together. There are many ways to remain connected with your loved ones. We are in the era of technology and social media. You can reach out via phone or text and interact with each other using the multitude of social networks available, like Facebook or Instagram.

I want to personally say thank you to all of our first responders, health care workers, grocery store employees, postal worker and all other essential personnel who are putting their lives at risk every day. We see your hard-work and are indebted to you for your service.

I implore everyone to please stay indoors and please stay safe. It is important that everyone make smart decisions and consider how your decisions may affect others. We will pull through together.

Councilman Andre L. Spivey is a three -term member of the Detroit City Council representing District 4.

