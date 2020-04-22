Governor’s orders lack sense

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home executive orders can be summarized as an over-zealous power grab that lacks common sense, consistency and thoughtfulness. She appears to have no appreciation for the adverse impacts on businesses, employees and citizens.

Take for instance the restriction on operating powerboats, while allowing sailboats on our lakes. No “safety” rationale has been forwarded to support the order. And a great majority of sailboats are equipped with motors which allow them to traffic onto open waters from marinas or docks. The orders and guidance documents do not clarify whether such power motor equipped sailing vessels are prohibited.

Next, let’s examine lawn care services. While the orders allow property owners to maintain their own yards, presumably employing proper social distancing measures, businesses are prohibited from doing the exact same work while employing the same safety measures. Nonsense.

And while patients have to forgo serious medical surgeries and procedures deemed “elective,” like, for instance, heart valve operations, abortion clinics continue to operate because, in Whitmer’s own words, these constitute “life-sustaining” measures. Beyond ironic.

Instead of focusing on “safe” practices rather than the arbitrary “essential services” classification, this governor gives our citizens a clear view of her inability to properly analyze and manage a major crisis.

Matthew J. Witkowski, Muskegon

Workers are not children

The governor of our fine state decided to take a 10% cut in salary. Directly after that, I sent her an email reminding her she cut my husband’s salary and the salary of everyone that works for him by 100%.

Doesn’t quite seem fair. We are the only state in which landscapers cannot work. She is treating us like children who do not know the difference between right and wrong. Let us decide our own fate. Let us work safely; we promise we can do it. This is the USA.

Tara Kutchey, Rhodes

Can we get more coverage of Trump’s plan?

White House Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on April 16 laid out the Trump administration’s plan to reopen the U.S. economy.

This three-phase plan establishes objectives for states regarding businesses, schools, employers and hospitals before moving to the next phase. Every state is to set its own timeline.

This thorough and rational plan was developed in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others in the scientific community.

I believe people need to be better informed of this plan and suggest Detroit’s papers publish the three specific flow charts that Birx presented.

Marcia Collins, Northville

