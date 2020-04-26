“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’"

There is so much good coming from this very bad moment in time. There are so many people stepping up to help others. It’s heartwarming. It truly is the “American way.”

Let me tell you about one group that has just come together and is already making a big difference in the lives of many.

Monica Toomey came on my morning radio show and told me how she and five of her friends, all local (busy) moms, founded an organization called FLAG, which stands for Front Line Appreciation Group.

The great thing about this metro Detroit nonprofit is the way it is helping two great groups of people who need our help: hospitals and restaurants. So far in just over a month, they have provided more than 20,000 meals from 50 local restaurants that prepare, package and deliver the meals to health care workers at 33 hospitals in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties and Ann Arbor. They are providing more than 1,500 meals per day.

You can make a tax-deductible donation safely and securely on line at flagmetrodetroit.org. The number of health care heroes fed and restaurants and jobs saved grows with every donation.

Help out today!

Finally, “it took a pandemic” to bring current and former Detroit Pistons, including Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton, Dave Bing and others together in voice with the great Detroit Youth Choir singing “Stand by Me.” It’s worth finding online.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

