Don’t demonize contrary data

In a time when our lives, livelihoods and rights are seriously affected by policy decisions based on coronavirus data and models, some of us would like to simplify individuals’ choices to science v. dangerous behavior, but such oversimplification often leads to bad outcomes.

Scientists, doctors, engineers and a host of others rely on data and models, and rightly so, but what we often miss, and what professionals sometimes fail to do, is to make sure the data and models are reliable.

People wonder why coronavirus models and predictions change so often. It’s because data is changing as we learn more and conduct more tests. Most scientists admit this, but too many of us still take today’s data and models as the final word on the subject, and demonize anyone with a contrary view or contrary data. Many published scientific conclusions have been proven wrong because they relied on flawed data or models.

When presenting momentous policy decisions, our leaders should be open about the reliability and evolution of data and models, and avoid condemning contrary views as necessarily irresponsible or dangerous. Yes, we need data and models, and yes, we must rely on them. But we also ought to challenge data and models using good science.

Tom Doran, Plymouth

Health care workers should check bias

Re: "Opinion: Don’t play race card on health care workers," April 29

As a psychologist, I respectfully disagree with Dr. DeAngelis about the Department of Health and Human Service’s intent.

The letter asks clinicians to be sensitive to implicit and explicit bias in service delivery, but he hears this as a condemnation of all health care workers as racists.

Very few of us set out to be racist. I certainly don’t. Often, however, our missteps are born of a lack of understanding of others. I myself once labeled a Muslim woman as hostile because she refused to shake my hand.

Buy Photo The letter from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services simply asked health care workers to take an active role in checking unconscious bias in order to provide the best outcome for vulnerable populations, says one reader. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

When someone from a historically marginalized community first interacts with providers in a health care setting, seemingly small misstatements can convince the patient she must be on guard or that treatment won’t be worth it.

I am sure all our brave health care workers are striving to do the best possible job every day. The letter from the state simply is asking us to take an active role in checking what biases we might be acting on without realizing it in order to provide the best outcome for vulnerable populations.

Jim Etzkorn, Ph.D., Ann Arbor

