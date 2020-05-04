“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

Today we were supposed to kick off our annual WJR “Paul W. Smith Show Pure Michigan Tour.”

We did not.

Years of tradition, like so many far older and greater annual events, erased from our calendars with the stroke of a virus.

Oh well, there’s always next year, right? I mean, everything will be fixed by next year, right?

Actually, have you noticed that no one is saying that anymore?

Here’s what I say: Every day that goes by means we are one more day closer to getting out of this bad dream we’ve been living in together (separately) for seemingly forever.

Did you notice how the 30 days of April lasted about 90 days?

Speaking of travel, I just saw two uplifting notes from two of Michigan’s greatest travel maven’s, VP of Travel Michigan Dave Lorenz (“Your trip begins at Michigan.Org”) and Great Lakes Bay Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Annie Rummel (GoGreat.Com).

Portland International Airport, seen here on Monday, April 6, 2020, accommodates more than 50,000 travelers on an average day, but the coronavirus pandemic has left it sparsely populated. (Photo: Dave Killen, AP)

Rummel drew a correlation between now and the classic Frank Capra Christmas film, "It’s A Wonderful Life." Rather than Clarence the angel showing George Bailey what the world would be like without him, we are currently living in a world without travel, empty airplanes, shuttered hotels, closed attractions and restaurants that only offer carryout.

No vacation. No long weekends away, no golf trips, no honeymoon or anniversary trip. Rummel went on to say, and quoting fellow travel expert Brad Dean, we’ve been given the wonderful gift of seeing just how much travel and tourism matters.

Lorenz reminds us to remember the restaurant cooks and servers, hotel staff and golf course workers, parks and other maintenance staffs and destination marketers, all anxious to get back to work.

For us.

