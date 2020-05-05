These are unprecedented times in Michigan. The threat and impact of COVID-19 in our state has been real and devastating. No one can deny that. These serious risks led to a shutdown of our state like most of us have never seen before. Michigan’s greenhouses and garden centers were closed as a result of the stay-at-home order and cooperated to do our part to protect the public health.

Greenhouse and garden center owners immediately took action, planning for operational changes that we knew would be necessary to reopen safely. We feel strongly that it is our responsibility to operate in a safe way, which is why we took carefully targeted steps to ensure safe operations, including changes to how we do business. These measures ensure we can protect our customers and our employees, while still allowing business to take place.

The Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council submitted our action plan to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on April 20, showing that we were ready to open and operate safely as soon as allowed. We were extremely pleased to be included in the governor’s executive order on April 24 easing restrictions, allowing greenhouses and garden centers to reopen.

Buy Photo Social Distancing signs are on display in every aisle at Schwartz Greenhouse in Romulus. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Now Michigan’s greenhouses and garden centers are making final preparations to open, and safety is the main priority. To keep customers and employees safe, we will be:

►Offering online shopping, call ahead orders, curbside pickup and delivery where available.

►Requiring social distancing between all customers and employees, and have added signage and floor markings reminding customers of these requirements.

►Sanitizing carts, baskets, door handles and credit card keypads after each use.

►Installing plexiglass enclosures at checkouts at many greenhouses and garden centers to protect both employees and the public.

►Adding one-way aisles, handing out masks and gloves, and offering open-air shopping, as most greenhouses have large outdoor spaces.

Greenhouses and garden centers play an important and central role in Michigan’s agricultural economy, employing more than 9,000 people across the state, while contributing more than $740 million to the economy annually.

Spring is the most important time for our industry, with April, May and June resulting in the majority of greenhouse and garden center business, so reopening quickly and safely is essential for us. Greenhouses across the state are filled with plants and flowers and are thrilled to be able to safely get them into the hands of Michigan residents.

It certainly won’t be business as we were used to for the foreseeable future, but greenhouses and garden centers are opening our doors with the safety of our customers and employees as our top priority. Getting back to work was essential to the future of our industry and the survival of greenhouses across the state this spring.

We hope you’ll stop in (or order ahead) as Mother’s Day approaches and support greenhouses this year. We’re committed to working safely, and the health of your family is a responsibility we take to heart.

Dave Mast, president

Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council

