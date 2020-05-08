Friday, May 1 was the first day that some of Michigan’s more stringent Shelter at Home orders expired.

On that day, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services sent an email to physicians strongly recommending that they enact much more aggressive testing for COVID-19. Within the email, MDHHS specifically underlined this recommendation for physicians to test: “Any Michiganders displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, even mild symptoms, and all symptomatic or asymptomatic essential workers should get tested.” This was a substantial change from the much more restrictive recommendations to that point.

These new recommendations will massively increase the number of people tested as, for the first time, they encouraged testing “asymptomatic (no symptoms)" essential workers. This could expand testing to literally millions of previously untested asymptomatic people statewide.

This change is a highly encouraging sign that we may be approaching levels of testing capability that better ascertain the true prevalence of COVID-19 within our communities. Improved testing will help to clarify the mortality rate of COVID-19, estimates of which, to this point, have been based on incomplete data due to the inability to determine the true prevalence of the infection. More widespread testing will also be clinically useful as it could be used to direct the care of, and limit exposure to, infected individuals.

While improved testing will help to clarify the mortality rate of COVID-19 estimates, it could create the false appearance of a new spike in cases, Savage writes. (Photo: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

These are great medical reasons to be excited by this development. However, during this era of hyperpartisan politics where there is a legal battle brewing between the state legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer regarding her use of emergency authority, we must be vigilant that the new data not be used to push any purely political objectives.

Increased testing will complicate how we interpret the effects of loosening the governor’s Shelter at Home order.

Broader testing protocol will necessarily count people who previously had minimal or no symptoms as new COVID-19 cases. Thus, whether intentional or not, broader testing will create an appearance of increasing contagion just as the state is opening up.

That is, it will create the appearance of multiple new cases of COVID-19 instead of recognizing that there is a significant and meaningful difference between cases that are truly new, and those that are simply newly detected. This false signal in the data could be used to incorrectly malign the efforts to reopen our state.

The reverse could also occur: The knowledge that more aggressive testing will cause a rise in the number of detected cases could unwittingly obscure a true spike in new cases should one occur.

Further, as the availability of testing has not been consistent over time, case detection can not be used to compare prevalence over different time periods. This is why it is so important that we look at more reliable gauges of impactful disease in our communities.

I propose instead that policymakers and news outlets focus on the rate of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. This is perhaps the most valuable approximation of impactful disease in a community, and is likely much more comparable over time than general population testing. Hospitalized patient data is less impacted by the availability of COVID-19 testing as they have always been given preferential access to that testing, making it much more comparable between various time points.

Changing to the more reliable hospitalization rate would provide more reliable data upon which to make policy decisions and reduce potential skewing of the data. This should help to keep politics out of what should never be a political issue: the response to a pandemic.

Chad Savage, M.D., is a Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation policy fellow and the founder of the DPC practice YourChoice Direct Care in Brighton.

