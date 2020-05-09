Michigan can and will recover from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic — but not if Joe Biden wins the presidential election this November. The former vice president’s radical policy platform is destined to sabotage America’s second economic comeback, dooming the Great Lakes State to a bleak future of perpetual economic stagnation.

Not too long ago, the Democrat establishment hailed Biden as a “moderate,” presenting him as the Party’s most electable presidential candidate in the 2020 race. The mainstream media also embraced this narrative, emphasizing a supposed ideological divide between Biden and the rest of the Democratic field.

But that version of Biden was nothing more than a fictional character invented by career politicians who were too afraid to face the truth — the Democratic Party is now owned by the radical far-left, and Joe Biden has been on the bandwagon from the very beginning of this election cycle.

Last month, Biden personally acknowledged that he has “the most progressive record of anybody running for … anybody who would run [for President]," firmly rejecting the notion that he is the champion of bipartisan politics. Former President Obama used similar language in his halfhearted endorsement of Biden after Joe was the last man standing in the race, saying that his former vice president is campaigning on “the most progressive platform of any major party nominee in history.”

But Michigan residents wouldn’t see much “progress” under a hypothetical Biden administration. As Biden recently explained, his draconian environmental regulations would ensure that there is “no more drilling on federal lands, no more drilling offshore, no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill … period.” For fossil-fuel reliant states such as Michigan, this deliberately destructive energy policy would cause unimaginable economic carnage.

A recent study conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that a ban on hydraulic fracking would cost Michigan hundreds of thousands of jobs, slash the state’s economic output, and make it harder for working families to pay their bills.

“Michigan consumers will be hit hard by a ban on hydraulic fracturing, paying an additional $442 per capita for goods and services in 2021 compared to today and increasing to $1,575 per capita in 2025,” the study warned, estimating that a ban would lead to an $88 billion reduction in Michigan’s overall household income.

More importantly, our state would lose more than half a million jobs by 2025, and our economy would shrink by $159 billion during the same time period. Michigan’s currently robust manufacturing sector, which produces motor vehicles and auto parts that depend on fossil fuels, would be the first to feel the pain, but the economic collapse would ripple outward from there.

To make matters worse, Biden has also promised to repeal President Trump’s middle-income tax cuts “on day one” of his presidency — meaning his first priority would be to raise taxes on the average Michigan resident by over $1,400 per year.

Joe Biden’s radical policy agenda would devastate our entire country, and Michigan would be among the hardest hit states. President Trump already saved our economy from the mismanagement of Biden’s old boss; we need to stick with the same proven approach to ensure that our economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic stronger than ever before, and even more quickly.

Terry Bowman is the co-chairman of the Republican Party of Michigan.

