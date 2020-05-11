“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

Have you noticed how, in this (now) not so new COVID-19 world, all days kind of run together and feel the same as the next, as we self-quarantine and physically distance ourselves (we’re told) for the common good?

I’m all in. I’m a believer. I don’t think I could deal with the idea of being duped or lied to about this whole pandemic thing.

If I believed all the various conspiracy theories, I don’t think I could get out of bed in the morning. On the other hand, some things just don’t add up, and you know what I’m talking about.

When this is all over (assuming it will one day be all over) we will be able to look back with 20/20 clarity as to what went right and what went wrong.

I do hope we get through all of the political manipulation, early mistakes and finally learn how to avoid all of this in the future.

► Addendum to above, regarding all days running together and feeling the same: It appears Mondays will always feel like Mondays, and Fridays (thankfully) will always feel like Fridays. (You too?)

► I’m loving watching all of the various show hosts doing their programs from their homes. We are seeing another side of them, and often being introduced to their families.

Jimmy Fallon talks during a taping of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," in New York. (Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP)

You learn something about people (I think) through their interaction with family. With that thought in mind, I have truly enjoyed Jimmy Fallon’s broadcasts from what appears to be his “country house,” with his two little girls crawling all over him and offering art and liners, while mom handles the camera. They truly seem like a happy family.

Paul W. Smith hosts “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

