Let common sense prevail

The reason many Michigan residents are upset with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s alleged science-based approach to reopening our state is her arbitrary and unbalanced use of that science.

Forcing everyone to stay at home will certainly help to lessen the spread of COVID-19, but science also tells us that we’re at very low risk of catching COVID-19 if we simply practice social distancing and avoid touching our faces with unwashed hands.

A protester holds a sign reading "Liberty" outside the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago on May 1. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

How quickly we defeat COVID-19 should be directly related to how well we, as individuals, observe those common-sense measures, and not by the governor mandating what we’re allowed to purchase or which businesses are allowed to operate.

Paul Doveinis, Sterling Heights

Legislature plays politics with pandemic

Re: The Detroit News’ May 8 editorial, “Legislature's lawsuit is necessary, reasonable”: It's disgraceful that the Michigan Legislature is suing the governor to stop her from managing Michigan's way through this epidemic.

Buy Photo An electronic billboard in downtown Lansing encourages residents to "stay home" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

Times of crisis and tragedy call for a government that people can trust and rely on.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has managed the COVID-19 outbreak in a thoughtful and conscientious manner. She deserves support and some tolerance. But the Republican- led Michigan Legislature is again focused on politics.

Michael Schneider, Bloomfield Township

