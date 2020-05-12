Letters: Other views on Whitmer, the Legislature
Let common sense prevail
The reason many Michigan residents are upset with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s alleged science-based approach to reopening our state is her arbitrary and unbalanced use of that science.
Forcing everyone to stay at home will certainly help to lessen the spread of COVID-19, but science also tells us that we’re at very low risk of catching COVID-19 if we simply practice social distancing and avoid touching our faces with unwashed hands.
How quickly we defeat COVID-19 should be directly related to how well we, as individuals, observe those common-sense measures, and not by the governor mandating what we’re allowed to purchase or which businesses are allowed to operate.
Paul Doveinis, Sterling Heights
Legislature plays politics with pandemic
Re: The Detroit News’ May 8 editorial, “Legislature's lawsuit is necessary, reasonable”: It's disgraceful that the Michigan Legislature is suing the governor to stop her from managing Michigan's way through this epidemic.
Times of crisis and tragedy call for a government that people can trust and rely on.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has managed the COVID-19 outbreak in a thoughtful and conscientious manner. She deserves support and some tolerance. But the Republican- led Michigan Legislature is again focused on politics.
Michael Schneider, Bloomfield Township
