“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

It was late Thursday night. I needed to go to bed to get about three hours sleep before my Friday morning show. Instead, I watched Minneapolis burn.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct was up in flames. No police around. No firefighters. Too dangerous for them to do their jobs. The Minnesota National Guard had been activated, but I didn’t see them around either.

Justly, the prosecutors Friday pressed charges against the officer we all watched (several times now) kneel on George Floyd’s neck till he was unconscious (at the very least) and then, dead.

I’ve watched the videos. I’m not a lawyer or a judge or a police officer, so I don’t need to say the officer “allegedly” killed George Floyd. We all watched it with our own eyes. Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

I am a very strong supporter of our police.

They have a difficult if not impossible job, protecting people and upholding the law so we can live in a civil society. I give them every benefit of the doubt. I can’t imagine making so many correct split-second, sometimes life-and-death decisions. I back the police officer 99.9999999% of the time.

This is not one of those times.

But remember, this is ONE officer. It’s not “The Police." One cop made a huge mistake, and he will pay for it. Justice will be served.

Obviously, violent protesting, burning and looting in Minneapolis, Columbus, New York, Denver, Louisville and elsewhere does NOT move the needle toward justice overall, and does nothing to pay tribute to Mr. George Floyd and his grieving family.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

