Nearly halfway through 2020, it’s becoming obvious that we can no longer keep calm and binge-watch our way through a pandemic and protests.

What started as a health crisis has become an economic crisis for millions of Americans. And just as many reemerge from prolonged quarantine with the hope of improving their livelihoods, pent-up demand for racial justice and equal treatment under the law has spilled into the streets.

Buy Photo Monroe Street, in Detroit's Greektown, is empty, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Between these two seemingly unrelated events, it’s clear that people have grown intolerant with government behavior that deprives them of their lives and pursuit of financial and emotional well-being.

To start, for millions of Americans — and certainly for Detroiters — the shockwaves of COVID-19 will be felt for years in the form of persistent poverty. Government programs that offset the shutdowns have been necessary to keep many afloat, but are also limited, inequitable, and inaccessible.

To a certain extent some economic fallout from COVID-19 in a major city like Detroit was unavoidable. But as policymakers reopen Michigan’s economy, they must consider the growing, irreparable harm shutdowns and other policies are causing those in or near poverty who most need to restore their livelihoods.

News last month that Michigan has the second highest unemployment rate in the nation at nearly 23% should shock no one. We often fall further than the country when the economy sours, and our shutdown has been more restrictive and long-lasting than most other states. The unemployment rate across Metro Detroit is slightly higher at over 24%.

But a new University of Michigan survey of Detroiters suggests the city’s unemployment rate is a sobering 48%.

Combined with a poverty rate that was already 35% before COVID-19, the financial future for many in Detroit appears grim. Even for those essential workers in Detroit who have held onto a job for the past couple months, the picture isn’t rosy; roughly 24% of them live below the poverty line, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Buy Photo People protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd gather Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the monument to Joe Louis in Detroit's Hart Plaza. (Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)

Many of the other essential jobs that have been nevertheless lost in Detroit may never return. Take restaurants, for example, which provide millions of entry-level jobs and where consumer spending has been cut by more than half in the past two months. Reopening at 50% occupancy, as the governor’s new order allows, will not bring back many of the jobs or even restaurants lost.

Shutdown-induced poverty will be even worse in our Black and Latino communities, which already suffer double the poverty rate of others in America. Nearly half of African Americans and Latinos – along with all households making less than $40,000 a year – are already struggling to pay for food, housing, and other basic expenses due to coronavirus shutdowns, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey.

The numbers for minority-owned businesses also look grim. One recent survey of black and Latino small businesses found that 15% have closed. About 1 in 5 had applied for federal aid from COVID-19 programs, but only about 10% had received it.

As for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, meant to keep employees of small businesses in a job during the shutdown, only a little over 3% of the $511 billion in federal funds have passed through minority-focused lenders and those in the most distressed communities.

The response for struggling communities has been predictable and lacking. Calls for expanding existing programs to pull us out of this economic damage, like unemployment and food stamps, are well underway. Yet, the stories of people struggling to get those benefits are countless, and no nation can sustain trillion-dollar deficits.

Worse, these programs are a safety net; they barely stop people from falling into poverty let alone help them come out of it. Despite 100-plus welfare programs at various levels of government, Detroit has long struggled to eradicate poverty. Sixty-one percent of Detroit neighborhoods that were low poverty in 1980 worsened and became high poverty by 2018, according to the Economic Innovation Group.

Then, as the shutdown dealt a blow to those in poverty and communities of color, came the brutal and unjust death of George Floyd.

It should come as no surprise that the outrage in America has reached the tipping point that it has. This is not the first time we’ve heard the dying words “I can’t breathe” at the hands of the state. And thanks to COVID-19, tension and frustration in society was already high, a sense of normalcy gone, and a longing for community strong.

Protests across the country are demanding finality to the repeated violation of rights felt disproportionately by black Americans. To date, the local protests have thankfully spared Detroit from the severe destruction of property that — combined with the pandemic — could make our economic restart much harder.

Underneath the pandemic and the protests, it’s not hard to see that the underlying cause for much of the current economic and social upheaval is government actions and policies that deprive people of life, opportunity, and prosperity.

What is needed is not necessarily another new or expanded program, another task force and its recommendations, or — most abundant but worst of all — more political rhetoric and finger pointing.

Kelly Cobb (Photo: Kelly Cobb)

The clearer path to prosperity is to reform public policy based on core American principles. To reduce poverty and reinvigorate our economy, government must eliminate systemic barriers to opportunity, allow individual entrepreneurship flourish, and heavily reform areas like the criminal justice and education systems. To help all people to rise, we must demand equal treatment and justice under the law. And above all, government must be more accountable to the people it serves.

Buy Photo Kaitlyn Buss (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)

As Detroit reopens, the frustration, economic devastation, and uncertainty will long outlast the first half of this year. Our task from here is to give people the opportunity for a prosperous life.

Kelly Cobb is a co-founder of the Detroit Prosperity Center. Kaitlyn Buss is a co-founder of the Detroit Prosperity Center and a former member of The Detroit News editorial board. Detroit Prosperity Center is a think-and-do tank that aims to increase opportunities, eliminate barriers, and hold local government accountable.

