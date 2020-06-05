Over the past several weeks, Michigan citizens have tuned into Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s regular press conferences to learn and understand how she arrives at the decisions to relax regulations in some communities, but not others.

Whitmer touts the MI Safe Start Map as a tool of transparency where citizens can review the risk level of their community to understand the constraints under which they are still forced to live.

As I laid out in a letter to the governor Thursday, the premise is sound, but her actions contradict what little data is available via the map and leave our citizens with more questions than answers.

Buy Photo Sen. Mike Shirkey (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)

My colleagues in the Legislature are answering calls from constituents seeking clarity on how to interpret indicators of the MI Safe Start Map.

Citizens are confused as to why counties that seem to qualify for the upper-risk-phase designations are lumped into regions that are held to more restrictive levels. And, they are even more confused as to why the direction given by Whitmer at a podium does not align with the details found in the phases of the MI Safe Start Plan.

This week Whitmer announced she has finally moved the state to Phase 4, and that restaurants and bars may open for dine-in seating with certain restrictions. However, Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan specifically designates restaurants and bars as "Available for take-out, delivery and drive-through only."

We are not suggesting reverting to more restrictive operations, but feel compelled to point out these inconsistencies.

Similarly, on April 27 Whitmer announced her intention to evaluate the opening up of the construction industry in Michigan, only to announce one day later that it would be permitted May 7. Why the wait? Why dangle random timelines in front of citizens with no data to support the decision?

Furthermore, upon study of the MI Safe Start Plan and map, it appears that a number of counties in Michigan qualify for a Phase 5 designation. That means people in those communities should be further liberated to do simple things like safely gathering indoors, going to the gym or even getting a haircut.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on COVID-19 in Michigan on Thursday, May 28, 2020. With her is MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, right. (Photo: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor )

Even in the map’s Detroit region, eight of nine counties seem to have indicators that place them in Phase 5 or show signs of nearing the designation, yet the governor chooses to continue to restrict movement and freedom.

These examples are meant to help illustrate the great frustration felt by citizens, business owners and industry alike. The Whitmer administration references elusive data to make arbitrary decisions about reopening our state.

For months now, the Senate Republican caucus has been a vocal advocate for safely and sensibly reopening our state. We did not extend the state of emergency on April 30 because we believed it was time for the executive and legislative branches of government to work together on a path to reopen Michigan.

Instead, Whitmer rejected our offer to work together in favor of maintaining her singular control over decision-making. The people of Michigan deserve better than colorful tools of distraction and rhetoric delivered from behind a podium. They deserve to see behind the curtain.

The people of our state are ready to return to their lives and their livelihoods, based on their own comfort level. From what we can see, most of the state should be moved into Phase 5 now.

Please tell us, governor: What data are you relying upon to make us all wait?

Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, is the Senate majority leader.

