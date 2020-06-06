“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’“

A reminder for the times:

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: Only love can do that."

The words of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. still ring true years after he uttered them.

Additional food for thought worth searching for, reading and digesting: the Los Angeles Times op-ed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “Don’t understand the protests? What you’re seeing is people pushed to the edge.”

In addition, there’s an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal: “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism: Hold officers accountable who use excessive force. But there’s no evidence of widespread racial bias," by Heather Mac Donald, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of “The War on Cops."

Two very different approaches to the news of the day.

Buy Photo Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News) (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

We should all be proud of the good job — no, GREAT job — that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Deputy Mayor/Police Chief James Craig have done handling the genuine sadness and rage all Americans still feel about the (on camera) murder of George Floyd, while weeding out the bad actors, looters, arsonists and opportunists “pretending” to care about Floyd and his horrific death, while really working against those honestly trying to effectuate societal growth and change.

I know hindsight is generally thought to be 20/20, but seriously, how could entities that were basically created to protect us from pandemics like COVID-19 have been so wrong for so long on so many levels? And yes, I’m talking about the previously highly regarded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the previously acclaimed World Health Organization (now in some circles, referred to as the Worthless Health Organization).

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/06/06/paul-w-smith-only-light-drives-out-dark/3146879001/