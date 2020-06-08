Nowhere in the country is the issue of zero tolerance for police misconduct more urgent than in the Detroit Police Department, which seems to be a cesspool for the kind of culture that resulted in the death of George Floyd. Mayor Mike Duggan must see the national outcry against police brutality as an opportunity to confront the problems that undermine public confidence in the police force.

That would require the mayor to push for lasting reforms, instead of digging into his debatable record as a former Wayne County prosecutor as an example of his commitment to fighting police misconduct. He tried to offer his political past as a bright example during a recent press conference with a group of mostly white Detroit CEOs. The irony is that if he was so committed to fighting police brutality in his role as a former top prosecutor in the county, he would not have been so silent and slow to act in the last five years when Detroit faced some disturbing policing issues.

Two years ago, when a naked African American woman taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital for mental issues was seen on video being punched repeatedly by a Detroit police officer, the mayor, who now brags about his record as a former prosecutor, failed to address the issue swiftly and publicly.

Another damaging revelation last year exposed the fault lines of the Duggan administration on police transparency and accountability: Police Chief James Craig revealed that 54 officers on the police force have a history of being untruthful, and as a result their testimonies are no longer admissible in court. Duggan, who now leans on his past prosecutorial resume to try to calm our troubled city, has still yet to call for those officers to be removed.

Last week, former President Barack Obama put the burden of reform at the feet of the nation’s mayors during a town hall to highlight the significance of the demonstrations taking place around the country.

“It is mayors and county executives that appoint most police chiefs and negotiate collective bargaining agreements with police forces, and that determines police practices in local communities,” Obama said.

Apparently, Duggan, has yet to learn anything from the constant demand for change, and the fact is that as mayor he has the power to rein in police excesses, even as the City Council serves as a spectator to some of these troubling issues. Instead of groundbreaking reforms affirming that black lives do matter, Duggan and his close ally, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, recently led a public relations march on Woodward, a typical example of political opportunism at the expense of the protesters who have faced arrests from Duggan’s police force.

Whitmer, who is desperately trying to shore up perceived civil rights credentials in the national media, but not in action, was recently blasted by an attorney representing some black state troopers regarding the diversity woes of the Michigan State Police. The attorney, Leonard Mungo, dismissed as “window dressing” the governor’s paltry list of recommendations to confront police brutality that include police officers intervening when fellow officers use excessive force.

That should come as no surprise to anyone. Whitmer’s not defending black humanity; she’s using black people as a prop to rebrand herself in the national spotlight for the exclusive attention of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Whitmer and Duggan should get serious about criminal justice reform.

