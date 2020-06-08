In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and nationwide protests, both peaceful and violent, President Donald Trump got it right — sort of. Though it’s not clear if he realized it or not.

I am referring to the president’s display of the Bible the other day when he walked from the White House to St. John’s Church. Because whether the president knew it or not, the Bible informed and energized all the leaders of the civil rights movement from the 1960s, when America began to make progress in the fight for racial justice. Indeed, God’s words of Holy Scripture are part of the tapestry of American history.

The story of Exodus has always had pride of place for African Americans suffering injustice in America. In both the Jewish and Christian Bibles, Exodus tells the story of the Israelites’ journey from bondage to freedom. Even though the Jewish people escaped the cruel slavery of the Egyptians, theirs was still a rocky road. For 40 years they wandered in the desert before finally obtaining the Promised Land.

This is a story that blacks can well relate to — centuries of oppression, only to be followed by more decades of fits and starts in the effort to be treated fairly in America. This is why so many civil rights leaders quoted the fiery Old Testament prophet Amos when he cried, “Let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!’ (Amos 5:24). As the death of George Floyd makes clear, it is a cry still awaiting fulfillment today in 2020.

Speaking in Detroit in 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. explicitly linked his non-violent campaign for equality with the Gospel of Christ. “Jesus told us this a long time ago,” King said. “And I can still hear that voice crying through the vista of time, saying, ‘Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, pray for them that despitefully use you.’ And there is still a voice saying to every potential Peter, ‘Put up your sword.’ … isn’t it marvelous to have a method of struggle where it is possible to stand up against an unjust system, fight it with all of your might, never accept it, and yet not stoop to violence and hatred in the process?”

When Jesus was asked which is the first of the commandments, he instantly replied “Hear, O Israel! The Lord our God is Lord alone. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind and with all your strength. The second is this: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

Jesus is right, we do need to love our neighbor, now more than ever. If we did all love our neighbor, then George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Freddie Gray, Malice Green and so many others would still be alive today. So the president was correct when he pointed to the Bible in these troubled times.

President Trump has been attacked for using the Bible and the backdrop of St. John’s church as nothing more than a photo op. If true, then it is a travesty.

Unfortunately, God and religion have been used as props throughout much of our history. Close to home, Fr. Charles Coughlin, a Catholic priest at the Shrine of the Little Flower in Royal Oak, used his pulpit to broadcast anti-Semitic slurs across the country during the Great Depression. All too often, the faithful have fallen short of the glory of God, and in the process used religion to justify bad behavior.

There is no question that change is needed to address fundamental injustices and double standards in criminal justice, employment, education, housing and health care.

Look at the disparate numbers of blacks afflicted by COVID-19. Clearly, public policy changes are long overdue in Lansing and Washington, D.C.

But more than laws need to change. Laws reflect culture, and that is much harder to change. That is precisely why we need to heed God’s word and put it into practice.

Holding up a Bible is not the same as upholding the words inside of the Bible. To paraphrase the greatest Old Testament prophet, Isaiah, if we want to rain down justice and righteousness, healing and forgiveness, then words alone are not enough. We have to change hearts.

Rusty Hills is a lecturer in public policy at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan. He previously served as chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, and as a senior adviser to Attorney General Bill Schuette and Gov. John Engler.

