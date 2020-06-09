I'm an African American male and a lieutenant with the Detroit Police Department. I am a victim of police brutality. Today, I'm a police officer committed to reforming the system from within.

If you want to combat the dehumanizing treatment of men and women of color by police, throwing rocks, setting properties on fire and looting is not the answer. You should become part of the system and affect change within.

When I was 16, I was beaten and choked on a busy street in broad daylight by an on-duty police officer who didn't like the smile on my face. His two partners did nothing but sheepishly watch. As he choked me, the officer said the only reason he wouldn't kill me is because it was daylight. He only stopped choking me when I told him I couldn't breathe. I thought I was going to die.

I committed no crimes, no tickets were issued, no arrest was made. But later, a doctor would diagnose me with a concussion, facial lacerations/swelling and double vision.

I filed a police complaint. It was investigated, but my allegation of assault was dismissed.

My anger and hatred toward the police was deep and profound. How could these officers feel comfortable in assaulting and emasculating a black teenager in broad daylight on a busy street with hundreds of high school kids watching?

In this June 2, 2020, file photo, a protester and a police officer greet in the middle of a standoff during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd in New York. (Photo: Wong Maye-E, AP)

Their actions sent a message to me and to everyone watching: Your lives, freedom and rights hold very little value.

This sort of policing was tacitly approved 35 years ago and was present in the death of George Floyd.

Captive markets are markets where consumers face a severely limited number of competitive suppliers. Their only choices are to take it or leave it. By default, police departments in America hold a monopoly over the citizens we serve. The only way to make a long-term and sustained change in a captive market system is to become part of the organization that provides the service.

This is why I joined the Detroit Police Department and was rapidly promoted. Being a decision-maker in the system gives me a voice, it allows me to play a significant role in who gets stopped, searched, arrested and funneled into our criminal justice system. Since 10% of officers cause 90% of police problems, I also act as a gatekeeper to identify problematic behavior and recommend intervention strategies to correct performance. I also train officers on implicit biases and other emerging policing issues.

Fear and distrust are two words that I am hearing too often in policing on both sides. People who care and who want to make a change should join the ranks. The only way to change the system is to become part of it.

Darwin Roche, Clinton Township

