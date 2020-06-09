In the unionized construction industry, there is nothing more important than safety. Nothing. It is the first thing we teach in our apprenticeship program. Union contractors know that at the heart of their business model is a safe and well-trained workforce. We like to say that if safety isn’t first, there is no second in construction. This is a dangerous industry, and we are proud to abate those dangers with the best training in the world.

That means that construction unions coordinated an industry-wide response to the pandemic, centered around worker safety and contractor enforcement. Our International, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, produced a COVID-19 safety awareness training course in less than a week, which they have now available to any worker, for free. Our statewide chapter, the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, immediately began working to create protocols for the construction industry, given the pandemic, as well as creating a hotline for our members if they found themselves in an unsafe situation.

Compare that to the response of the non-union construction industry. In a 33-page complaint that you can read online, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan have filed a lawsuit against the governor, the attorney general, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, alleging that the impact of safety protocols to reopen construction during a pandemic will result in “hefty fines and lengthy terms of imprisonment [for the Plaintiff]” and that “a MIOSHA citation has long-term ramifications for business prospects.”

Buy Photo Union contractors know that at the heart of their business model is a safe and well-trained workforce, Lutz writes. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The impact of COVID-19 and the governor’s efforts to protect us in a global pandemic have led the non-union construction industry to worry about two things and two things only: fines and their ability to get business after they fail to keep people safe. Newsflash — you only have to worry about that if you’re not keeping people safe.

For our non-union competitors, the problem isn’t keeping people safe in a dangerous industry. The problem is that it’s going to cost them a lot of money when they don’t. This tells you everything you need to know about the difference between non-union and union construction.

For years, the Associated Builders and Contractors has been leading the charge to undermine good businesses. Rather than just pay people what they’re owed, the ABC spent millions of dollars to repeal prevailing wage in Michigan. And now, rather than spend their money on personal protective equipment and touchless thermometers, the ABC is paying lawyers to file lawsuits. This reveals the ultimate goal of the Associated Builders and Contractors. The goal is not to lower construction costs or to save taxpayer money. The goal is to lower standards so that shady contractors don’t have to compete with strong, safe, union contractors.

That will never be the goal in the unionized construction industry. Our goal is safety and productivity. That’s why we don’t spend millions of dollars to lower OSHA fines and undermine good jobs. We spend our money on safety and training and so do the good Michigan businesses we support.

Tom Lutz is executive secretary and treasurer of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/06/09/opinion-if-safety-isnt-first-theres-no-second/3171651001/