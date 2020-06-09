Recently, House Democrats unveiled their latest coronavirus stimulus package, the HEROES Act. Among other things, the $3 trillion relief plan would fully fund nine months of premiums for COBRA, the federal program that allows recently unemployed people to remain on their former employer’s insurance plan if they shoulder the cost.

Up to 43 million people could lose their employer-sponsored health insurance in the wake of the pandemic, according to an analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Urban Institute. The Democrats’ plan could help millions of unemployed people and their families maintain insurance coverage.

But it would do so in the most expensive way possible — and ultimately delay the nation’s economic recovery by discouraging people from returning to work. There are far better ways to provide the unemployed access to affordable coverage — ones that don't require transferring billions of taxpayer dollars to health insurers.

Health insurers have done quite well during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re continuing to collect premiums from individuals and employers. But because most states have suspended elective surgeries like hip replacements and cataract removals, they haven’t had to pay out as much in claims as they normally would. And the costs associated with coronavirus claims are a pittance compared to the costs they’ve avoided.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus is shown in Minnetonka, Minnesota. The nation’s largest insurer, said it will rebate premiums to some commercial customers and waive cost-sharing for Medicare members as part of a $1.5 billion pandemic assistance program. (Photo: TNS, File)

As a result, they're flush with cash.UnitedHealth Group, the country’s biggest health insurer, recently announced its quarterly earnings exceeded expectations.

Congressional Democrats’ plan would only add to insurers’ windfall. Having the federal government fund COBRA plans would net the insurance industry an additional $157 billion over the next four months alone, and about a half trillion dollars through the end of the year.

The tab is so high because COBRA coverage is so costly. The average annual premium for an employer-sponsored family plan is about $20,000.

Worse still, subsidizing COBRA plans could hobble our long-term economic recovery. If the recently unemployed can count on free health coverage in addition to enhanced unemployment benefits, they’ll be less likely to rejoin the workforce once the stay-at-home orders end.

COBRA is not the only way to provide health coverage to unemployed Americans. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, recently introduced the Pandemic Healthcare Access Act, which would allow every American to open a Health Savings Account, not just those who have high-deductible health plans. These accounts allow people to set aside money tax-free to pay for routine health services.

Cruz’s bill would also allow HSA dollars to fund direct primary care and telehealth, two services that can help people receive routine care without having to go to a hospital or doctor’s office.

Short-term, limited duration insurance plans are another viable alternative. Like COBRA, short-term plans are designed to protect people while they’re between jobs. Unlike COBRA, they’re affordable. For example, a recently unemployed 30-year-old man in Fulton County, Georgia, would likely pay around $6,800 for a year of COBRA coverage. He could pay just over $2,500 a year for a short-term plan.

Such plans are also more affordable than Affordable Care Act exchange plans, which many unemployed Americans might consider their best coverage option. Because short-term plans don’t have to adhere to Obamacare’s many insurance mandates, including its 10 essential health benefits, their average cost is 80 percent less than those sold on the exchanges. Unfortunately, numerous states have effectively regulated short-term plans out of existence.

COVID-19 has left millions of Americans unemployed and uninsured. It’s important that they have access to affordable health insurance until they can rejoin the workforce. But there are ways to do so that don’t require lavishing billions of taxpayer dollars on the insurance industry.

Sally C. Pipes is president, CEO and Thomas W. Smith Fellow in health care policy at the Pacific Research Institute. Her latest book is "False Premise, False Promise: The Disastrous Reality of Medicare for All" (Encounter 2020).

