The boundless multiracial solidarity protests against police brutality that have dominated the streets of America are demanding a final answer to the beleaguered problems of racism in our criminal justice system. George Floyd’s death forces us to confront without hesitation the blazing truth that policing in this nation has meant terror for blacks, and safety for whites.

This moment of moral reckoning requires a one-of-a-kind political leader to offer bold and lasting reforms that end police abuse toward blacks.

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, and arguably the logical choice at this time for many people who are fed up with President Donald Trump, has failed to rise up at this moment of profound moral clarity.

What his campaign has placed on the bargaining table of justice for black protection against vigilante and racist policing, is not a frontal attack on repressive policing tactics. Rather it is a series of typical white liberal piecemeal and convenient approaches to policing wrapped in high-sounding words, and a lot of dictum. It won't lead to the radical shift or transformation of our police departments that we need.

“Biden supports the urgent need for reform including funding for public schools, summer programs, and mental health and substance abuse treatment separate from funding for policing so that officers can focus on the job of policing,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement this week.

In a CBS interview also, Biden, himself offered this: “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness and, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.

That is the response from the de facto leader of the Democratic Party, and author of the 1994 crime bill, at a time when protesters are calling for not only defunding the police, but also removing qualified immunity — the legal doctrine which protects officers from being targets of civil lawsuits in police brutality cases.

Legislation in Congress recently introduced by Boston Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and Grand Rapids Libertarian Congressman Justin Amash, aimed at ensuring police accountability, is the first substantive Congressional response to the counter the culture that led to the killing of Floyd.

“These rules, which have closed the courthouse doors to people who experience police violence, were the work not just of Republican-appointed judges but also of Democratic-appointed ones," wrote Samuel Bagenstos, a senior fellow at The PuLSE Institute, and a law professor at the University of Michigan.

"When the Supreme Court steps in to shield a law enforcement officer from facing a lawsuit — as it does multiple times each year — its decision is typically lopsided, with many if not all of the supposedly liberal justices joining with the conservatives.

“The ‘tough on crime’ politics of the 1980s and 1990s was a bipartisan endeavor, and its lasting legacy on the bench has kept people from enforcing their constitutional rights.”

Eliminating qualified immunity for police officers will be a remarkable step. Biden, who already said he will not support defunding police departments, said last week that he supports making changes to qualified immunity. But it remains to be seen if that is just electioneering to maintain support in the black community to see him through November.

This is a moment for our political leaders to be ambassadors of conscience. Rather than repeat the same old and tired liberal talking points that have failed to make any significant improvement in the lives of many blacks subjected to police violence, Biden should step up with action.

Biden has left me in the words of James Baldwin, “unhopeful,” providing no guarantee to fundamentally change policing.

If he wins, it won't be for a compelling message on police reform. It will simply be a rebuke of Trump’s reprobate politics.

