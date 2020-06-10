Detroiters, complete the census today

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan pinned his success to the city experiencing population growth for the first time since the early 1950s. While intercensal population estimates have only showed a slowing of loss, he knows that the census is the number that truly matters.

As a result, he has put together, with the leadership of Victoria Kovari, one of the most extensive census efforts that I have seen anywhere. They have taken an election model and placed representatives in all areas of the city — focusing on those areas expected to be hardest to count, made sure that kiosks and computers were available throughout the city for residents to complete their forms online, and created an incredible advertising/outreach campaign, and organized hundreds of meetings and opportunities to promote the census. They have truly put their money behind this effort.

I was encouraged that, while the task would still be difficult, due to a suspicious and concerned immigrant population, large numbers of people who still felt marginalized and had no trust in government, low levels of internet access, high vacancy rates that bring squatters, and new residents who maintain suburban addresses for insurance purposes, the city was prepared for all these issues.

The city was as ready as it could be. Then it got hit hard by the pandemic. Detroit’s lack of internet access, coupled with a population that is educationally and economically marginalized, has resulted in a low early response. Without a steady stream of publicity, coupled with the loss of community internet access points, and a virus that is focused on persons of color where the social determinants of health are abysmal, the census is very low on the priority list. We are seeing the same issues in other low income, majority minority communities — Pontiac, Highland Park, etc.

A Census 2020 form. (Photo: Gregory Bull, AP)

The city recently partnered with @TheDVEBrand to present the Everybody VS COVID-19 Unity Festival. Many of Detroit’s local affiliated artists and emerging stars, along with over 20 musical acts, performed and encouraged residents to stay safe, maintain social distancing, and complete their 2020 census.

I am sorry to say that, according to my analysis, the effort had little, if any, impact on one of the lowest response rates in the country.

I know that the city’s census team will not be discouraged, but will continue to work. We need every Detroiter to step up. Your city, your county, your state needs you.

Kurt Metzger, former director, Data Driven Detroit

mayor, Pleasant Ridge

Mail-in ballots are problematic

We've been told over and over that there is limited or no evidence of fraud associated with mail-in ballots. Jocelyn Benson, our secretary of state, sent out mail-in ballot applications supposedly to every registered voter in the state of Michigan. My wife and I received ours over the weekend. We also received one for our married daughter who has not lived at our address for more than 15 years and is a resident of another state and has not voted in Michigan since she moved away in 2004.

But of course we are to believe that there is limited or no opportunity for ballot fraud!

Jeff Dancer, Walled Lake

A double standard?

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attended a protest march in Detroit where she stood shoulder to shoulder with people not of her immediate family. Whitmer previously advocated all registered voters be sent absentee ballot applications based on her opinion voting in person would present a serious health risk, and so it was done.

That's nonsense. If the governor can protest in person, people can vote in person. It's that simple. Whitmer should pick which side of the issue she's on and stick with it. There's obviously no need to risk the possible voting fraud that may result from her needless order, an order clearly needless based on her own public actions.

Leslie Dreist, Troy

