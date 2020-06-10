Everyone claims to abhor racism, yet many suffer from the same sickness and exhibit different symptoms.

I was raised to judge individuals by their actions. If we all learned to do that, we could end racism. No more assuming the worst. No more demeaning us with soft bigotries of low expectations.

But I’ll let you in on a little secret: Women like Lavora Barnes, the Michigan Democratic Party chair, would lose all power if we judged fairly, had productive conversations and instituted solutions.

Shouting, “If you support Donald Trump, you’re a racist,” is an effective tool, but she knows it’s dishonest.

Racism has nothing to do with their vote. Many of his voters despise the man, but they were disenfranchised by Democrats. For them, a Donald Trump vote was the language of the unheard. Instead of nominating a fresh and passionate voice, they have another establishment candidate who created the systemic injustices Democrats claim to hate.

Barnes should know many black voters entertaining a vote for Trump lost fathers, uncles, and friends to Joe Biden’s 1994 crime bill. Biden was President Barack Obama’s vice president, yet serious prison reform wasn’t done until President Trump.

Biden has been in the Senate since 1973. His failures are longer than my entire lifespan. Should black voters trust him to restore wealth, or should they reelect Trump, who oversaw the lowest unemployment rates on record? Biden referred to himself as a “placeholder candidate.” He plans to be ineffective. He’s simply a body to block a president who made it a priority to give millions to black colleges, black businesswomen, and doubled the income tax credit for children.

Democrats talk about systemic injustices that have crippled black education, yet they fight against school choice. It’s a popular black issue, yet Biden pledged to destroy it if elected. That’s top-tier white privilege.

The only thing more arrogant is Biden’s recent proclamation of: “You ain’t black.” If you commit the thought crime of not voting for him, you lose your blackness. He doesn’t need a black agenda; he already possesses ownership of who you are.

When will Democrats stand up to the systemic injustices within their own party? The party of slavery? The party of Jim Crow? The party of Robert Byrd and the KKK? The party that silenced churches because they pushed civil rights? The party that holds your black identity in the palm of their hands?

Look at your elected officials in the cities and districts you say need change. Do they have a (D) next to their name? Why are you still voting for them?

Gina Barr is the former urban outreach and women’s director for the Republican National Committee. Christina Barr is the former coalitions vice-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

