Donald Trump came to Michigan a few years ago and challenged black people to vote for him, because in his words, "What do you have to lose?" A few years later, we have the answer to this question: lives and jobs.

President Trump’s racist policies, his willingness to ignore the desperate need for justice for black people economically, socially and physically, have cost us dearly. The price we have paid for this tragic disruption in the forward progress of this country is immeasurable. We can’t get that time back, but we can take back our country and we can bring back hope.

In the last few days, many of our elected leaders have suggested several reforms to prevent racist conduct. I support all of these efforts in improving our community services. This is a positive result to the peaceful protesting. We should take pride in watching young leaders step up to make their voices heard. It is up to us to amplify their important message.

Buy Photo Americans have to learn how to discuss what we’ve conditioned ourselves to ignore or accept, says Barnes. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

But all of these proposed improvements will not change how people think. That is where racism starts.

To change how someone thinks, we have to have the courage to talk about things that we have conditioned ourselves to ignore or learn to accept. It is time for all of us to find our voice and use it.

Right now it is OK for you to say that you don’t get it, you don’t understand or you don’t know what to do. What is not OK is for you to remain silent.

I wish this was a battle that would be won with one big fiery speech, but this is a battle that is actually going to be won one person at a time.

We need radical change, quickly. The next generation is losing patience with us and they are right to do so. Our leaders need to learn to listen. When things get uncomfortable, people stop listening, but that is the exact moment they need to listen the most. More than anytime in our lifetime, words without actions are meaningless.

Voting is the start of the democratic process. Before and after elections we have to continue to speak up, stand up, and make our voices heard. We have to keep talking, even when it is uncomfortable, even when people aren’t listening, even when it feels unsafe and especially when we are talking to our young people.

Lavora Barnes (Photo: Michigan Democratic Party)

We need leaders that reflect the diversity of this country and are focused on the plight of black and brown people. For that to happen, we need to vote. The soul of our nation depends on it. If you won’t do one other thing to combat racism in this country I implore you to vote.

Lavora Barnes is chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/06/10/opinion-vote-right-racial-wrongs/5323104002/