Just eight months ago, husband and wife business partners Kim and Jen Hofer opened the doors to Plum Tree Yarn Shop in downtown Milan, where it was well received by local needlearts enthusiasts, as well as others living in the area.

The couple was "blown away by the reception in the community." Some chose to welcome them by bringing in items they could show and display, including a tabletop weaving loom. Jen also said, "A family had an alpaca farm in Milan, but had to relocate, so they donated about 12-15 large plastic garbage bags filled with alpaca fleece." After learning to clean it, their plan was to use it to "teach people about the life cycle of yarn," and maybe have a workshop led by their instructor who's recognized for knowing her way around a spinning wheel. She's among several staff members who've help contribute to the success of the shop. "Without them, we would have no store," said Jen.

So, everything was moving right along on track, just as they'd hoped. It was like the quiet before the storm, if you will. Then, around mid-March, things took an unexpected turn as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, leading to a downward spiral for businesses everywhere.

But like so many entrepreneurs, Jen, 53, and Kim, 56, have kept their business afloat by making a lot of changes.

"The first thing," said Jen, "is we launched our online store the week after we closed the shop (March 15). So, everything that's in the shop is also online, and it's working great! We were surprised that it's working so well. We learned a lot through the process, and we now get orders from Alaska, California and Florida.

"Also, we just kicked off our Designer Interview Series. It's a 20-25 minute interview with a knitting or crocheting designer. Two weeks ago we had an interview with (knitwear pattern designer and author) Stephen West. It will be a series of 6-10 interviews. To learn more, visit plumtreeyarnshop.com/interviews.

"And, before we had to close, we had our "Sit 'n Stitch" and now, instead of doing them in-person, we've been doing them on Zoom on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m.

A view of the inside of Plum Tree Yarn Shop which has 1800 square feet, 600 of which are used for class sessions. (Photo: Plum Tree Yarn Ship)

"We're not doing any in-person classes right now because of social distancing," she continued, "but pretty soon, we'll be doing them online remotely through Zoom. However, they have made plans to celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day Saturday in downtown Milan.

She said "A bunch of us will show up and knit and crochet from 10 a.m.-noon at Tolan Square." Participants are being asked to bring a lawn chair, projects to work on, and maybe a snack, or two.Social distancing rules should be adhered to, of course. For details, visit www.plumtreeyarnshop.com/wwkipday.

Last week, the couple did "kind of a soft (re)opening" of their shop. "We asked a few customers to stop by and test our new approach by reading the signs, and coming in and telling us if it (all) makes sense. We're honoring the new system and making sure they're comfortable in the shop. Right now they have to wear masks, and if they don't have one, we'll give them one. They're not required to wear gloves, but they can use hand-sanitizer when they come in, and again when they leave." Curbside service is also available.

Jen and Kim Hofer knitting and crocheting inside their yarn shop. (Photo: Plum Tree Yarn Shop)

I asked Jen about possible long-term affects the pandemic could have on not only their business, but also the entire needlearts industry. She said, "It really forced us to get online quickly and that's had a big impact on us in a good way!"

In terms of the affects on the industry, she thinks it'll be positive because so many people are either going back to, or learning crafting skills for the first time. "Folks are getting back into needlecrafts because they didn't have anything to do. I think there's more nesting because when we're under stressful situations, we're home more, and we go back to rediscovering things that maybe we tried a long time ago."

When it comes to their own crafting skills, Jen is a long-time knitter and Kim is just learning to crochet. So, the shop not only lets them enjoy their chosen craft with others, it's also their way of contributing to the economic growth of Milan.

"What really triggered the idea when we moved to Milan in 2018 was that I went to the quilting shop next door and was chatting with them. I said, 'We just moved to town, and want to contribute to Milan's growth. As it turned out, the shop next door was available. It's a beautiful historical building. It felt right, and things just really fell in place."

New hours for Plum Tree Yarn Shop are: 1-7 p.m. Tues.-Fri,, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. (Closed Sun. and Mon.) Also, 1-3 p.m. every Tues. is "reserved for customers who are at a higher risk."

Contact Plum Tree Yarn Shop (28 East Main, Milan) at 734-999-7859, www.plumtreeyarnshop.com, or on Facebook. Email: info@plumtreeyarnshop.com.

Correction: Fun with Fiber co-owner Lora Miller's name was misspelled in last week's Handmade column. Fun with Fiber is a yarn shop at 33304 W. 12 Mile in Farmington Hills.

Detroit News Columnist Jocelynn Brown is a longtime Metro Detroit crafter. You can reach her at (313) 222-2150, jbrown@detroitnews.com or facebook.com/DetroitNewsHandmade.

