Some have said that we are at war against the coronavirus and indeed they may be correct. Fortunately, here in Michigan we have a resource, potash, that can once again make us the Arsenal of Democracy.

Soon in Osceola County, Michigan Potash and Salt Company will be producing potash in quantities to meet a significant portion of U.S. needs.

Food security matters. As a result of the current pandemic, there is a tightening of global food supply and a test of our food supply chains. It is known that when there is not enough food, disorder is probable; conflict, corruption and tragedy follow.

Potash is one of three critical fertilizers that all crops must have. There is no substitute.

Potash is potassium, a nutritional requirement for all living things. It is the only U.S. designated “Strategic and Critical Mineral” responsible for food security. Fertilizer is responsible for 50% of all crop yields.

Without affordable fertilizer, our farmers cannot operate profitably, and cannot provide food security. In countries where access to fertilizer, or the economic means to obtain it are limited, food security is absent. Potash is needed to grow our food, and yet, it is the world’s tightest controlled commodity.

U.S. farmers require 10 million tons of potash per year, and we must import more than 96% of our need. Although potash is required by every country in the world, most of the world’s supply is controlled by four principle companies, one in Russia, one in Belarus and two in Canada. This poses supply chain vulnerability and concentration risk and price control. This is occurring at a time when global populations are increasing, arable land is decreasing, and food demand is growing.

The Defense Production Act, recently invoked to produce personal protective equipment, mandates domestic production and commercial distribution of potash as necessary. The act was created in response to shortages experienced following both World Wars where supply chain disruption produced harm.

Potash is one of three critical fertilizers that all crops must have. There is no substitute, Pagano writes. (Photo: Getty Images)

China has recognized potash as strategic on behalf of their own food security initiatives, and have obtained, or attempted to obtain corporate interest in existing producers when possible.

Without Michigan, United States farmers will remain vulnerable to foreign uncertainty and supply chain disruption, with import reliance not experienced since World War I.

Michigan potash will not be in the control of foreign countries and is not subject to supply chain disruption. We have developed and proven a unique method of producing potash, utilizing natural geothermal wells and recycling more than 90% of our industrial water needs.

In turn, we create water saving potassium that is responsible for decreased water consumption in all crops. This allows for dry land farming, efficient irrigation, and improved yields during climate change. Without water, there is no farm and there is no food. Stewarding water is what we do.

Taking an inactive stance is not a prudent bet when it comes to food security. Complacency must not allow a risk rationalization.

As U.S. citizens, we must keep long-term security in mind, to protect and maintain the strength of the American people for generations to come.

Ted Pagano is the founder and CEO of Michigan Potash and Salt Company.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/06/13/opinion-potash-could-make-michigan-arsenal-democracy-again/5340976002/