As the pros and cons of deploying National Guard troops in our cities was discussed (OK, argued about) this past week, I turned to history.com to reflect on one of the first times I remember the National Guard being deployed against fellow Americans.

I was a very young boy on June 11, 1963, When the new governor of Alabama, George Wallace, tried to live up to his campaign cry — “Segregation now! Segregation tomorrow! Segregation forever!” — by actually blocking the door to the enrollment office of the University of Alabama, momentarily stopping some African American students’ plan to desegregate the school. History was on the students’ side, as years before, the United States Supreme Court had ruled segregation was unconstitutional. One day before the attempt to block the students, President John F. Kennedy federalized National Guard troops and sent them to the university so Vivian Malone and James A. Hood would be able to get by Wallace’s blockade and for the first time desegregate the University of Alabama.

Wallace did not give up easily. In September of the same year, he tried to block the desegregation of Tuskegee High School in Huntsville, but Kennedy once again federalized National Guard troops to pave the way for the African American students, to block one of the most vocal and famous segregationists, and to start America’s education system on the long and difficult road to equality. About two month’s later, on Nov. 22, 1963, Kennedy was assassinated. We thought the country would never recover from the incredible shock and pain and suffering we collectively experienced.

But we did recover. We have survived many challenges. And as Americans, we will survive again.

