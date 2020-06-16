As presumptive Democrat nominee for president Joe Biden announces his “Michigan Women for Biden” coalition, it’s important for residents to know the truth about Biden and his shameful attempt to pander to women in the Great Lakes State.

Biden’s pathetic use of the coronavirus global pandemic and civil unrest stemming from the tragic death of George Floyd for political power is par for the course. Instead of a message of unity, Biden’s sole focus is to trash President Donald Trump and extract as much political gain from the pain and misery of his fellow Americans.

While Trump continues to focus on safely reopening the economy and upholding law and order, Biden engages in fear-mongering and divisive rhetoric because he knows he cannot compete with Trump on the issues.

Take Trump’s bold response to the pandemic, and his aspirational vision for safely reopening as an example. The president acted swiftly to provide small business owners and their employees immediate financial support through the Paycheck Protection Program. And to encourage law enforcement's best practices, the president signed an Executive Order Tuesday to better achieve a safe and secure America for all citizens.

Meanwhile, Biden criticizes the president from the comfort of his basement safe space without offering actual solutions.

Biden’s No. 1 supporter in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has also played politics with the pandemic rather than doing what’s right for Michigan residents.

Whitmer’s shut-down orders elicited the ire of not just Republican activists, but everyday Michigan residents frustrated with the seemingly piece-meal, ambiguous approach from Lansing.

It’s not just the pandemic. Biden is also attempting to divide the country over the brutal death of George Floyd.

Trump has made clear — he will protect every American, serve as an ally to peaceful protesters and always uphold law and order. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is attempting to inflame racial tensions by dividing the country between white and black when the issue is (of course) much more complex.

Joe Biden and the Democrats’ playbook is predictable — inject divisive rhetoric and mistruths into the debate to shift responsibility away from their own inaction and failure to address said issue.

In this March 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del. Biden says his chief worry is that President Donald Trump will attempt to “steal” the November election. (Photo: Matt Rourke, AP)

In this case, Biden is hiding from his disastrous record of wreaking havoc in the black community as part of the Washington political system for almost half a century.

Joe Biden does not get a pass.

He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972, two years before Michigan’s own Gerald Ford assumed the presidency.

Biden cannot implement systemic change in America because he is the system.

Look no further than his horrific record while serving in the U.S. Senate. Biden's 1994 crime bill was instrumental in the implementation of pro-mass incarceration policies.

"It doesn't matter whether or not they were deprived as a youth,” Biden said in a 1993 speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate. “It doesn't matter whether or not they're the victims of society. The end result is they’re about to knock my mother on the head with a lead pipe, shoot my sister, beat up my wife, take on my sons. So, I don't want to ask, what made them do this? They must be taken off the street," he concluded about young men of color getting into trouble.

The truth is Biden hopes his empty promises and hollow rhetoric will work long enough to get elected in November.

Meanwhile, President Trump is following through on his promises to support the backbone of America — the American working family. Michiganians know Trump is a strong, compassionate leader willing and able to stand up for the rule of law, and to safely reopen and recharge our economy.

Emotions are running high. Working moms across Michigan, and America, have been balancing work with raising children from home.

It is unfortunate that Biden is preying on the fears and concerns of the American people for his own gain, but it’s who Biden is, and always has been. The ultimate political opportunist.

Katrina Pierson is a senior adviser for Donald Trump for President, Inc.

