The government overreach of the COVID-19 crisis continues to plague Michigan businesses. Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through June 30. With the stated intention of protecting renters struggling from COVID-related job losses, it also wields another blow to landlords who are struggling to pay their mortgages. But one thing that is most disturbing from this order is the public misrepresentation of the Michigan Supreme Court in relation to potential eviction cases which they say will flood our court system.

In conjunction with the governor’s extension, the state Supreme Court issued an order detailing how an expected “deluge” in landlord-tenant cases should be dealt with once the eviction cases continue. The court estimated that because 17,000 landlord-tenant cases are typically filed each month, more than 75,000 could be filed ‘immediately” after the moratorium has ended on June 30. As someone who owns a law firm dealing with evictions on a daily basis, I can tell you first-hand that this is a blatant misrepresentation of reality.

First of all, the stated “75,000 cases” is a number which has been literally pulled out of the air. Rent payment numbers for April, May and June in Michigan have been much better than anyone could have predicted, though we don’t expect this trend to continue in July. The 17,000 monthly eviction cases was evident in the state prior to COVID-19, but because tenants have since received stimulus checks and unemployment stipends, they’ve been using them to pay their rent.

Secondly, many landlords have used government-backed FHA loans to acquire their properties and are restricted from filing eviction notices until the end of August because of federal government restrictions. A conservative number is that this represents 60% of the potential cases filed in Michigan, and I’m afraid that this, combined with the state order, is going to force some of my clients into bankruptcy; bankruptcies which will affect local tax revenue and jobs.

Buy Photo Organizer Joe McGuire walks and holds a sign while people drive their vehicles around Cadillac Place as part of a caravan protest organized by Detroit Eviction Defense in Detroit on May 13, 2020. The group calls for extending the eviction ban until at least 60 days have passed after the end of the current state of emergency. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Let’s be clear here about a couple of things lost in the media coverage. One is that judges are not going to throw people onto the streets for not paying rent. Everything is handled on a case-by-case basis, and those who can effectively share their trials during the COVID-19 crisis will be given leniency. Secondly, the false narrative that mass evictions which will flood our courtrooms and legal system, even if true, would never need to happen because there are now a handful of courts in Michigan that adopt an “answer court method” to do everything by mail, and if they have to, by remote Zoom hearings. Our entire state is capable of implementing these options, and the state Supreme Court needs to allow this option.

As Michigan businesses continue to dig out of COVID-related economic trauma, our state, our governor and our Supreme Court need to enact orders which help our small and family-owned businesses, not a false-narrative to drive their respective futures into financial ruin.

Matthew Paletz is the CEO of Paletz Law in Troy. He can be reached at (248) 593-9090.

