“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

People often ask me how we come up with guests on my morning radio show.

Many are news oriented — they have made news, are in the news or are reporting the news.

Generally they show up on my show because of the hard work of my executive producer, Ann Thomas, along with our combined years of experience and relationships. Sometimes good old-fashioned luck, and having too many ants around the house, leads to a great guest booking.

Lulu and Ernie Harwell with José Feliciano (Photo: Ernie Harwell Collection)

Here’s how it came down.

My lovely wife Kim asks me to call Rose Pest Solutions to deal with the ants. I have “Felicia” listed as my contact at Rose….next name in my contacts? “José Feliciano.” Always inquisitive and working on behalf of my show, Kim goes online to see what Feliciano has been up to lately.

Luck and timing.

Feliciano has recently re-released a song and now video, “I’m America,” with the Virginia Union University Choir. Good timing, coming off the Fourth of July weekend and in the midst of what’s happening in our country. Even if you can’t listen to my interview with him this morning at 8:35 (or later on a podcast at WJR.COM), take the time to watch the “I’m America” video online. The Detroit Tigers and the 1968 World Series are prominent … as they are in Feliciano’s life and long career.

Remember the controversy over our national anthem 52 years ago that almost cost beloved Ernie Harwell his job? All because of the completely different interpretation of this (then) 23-year -old blind artist’s version of our beloved anthem. (Also available on line and worth listening to.)

José loves Detroit, his wife Susan’s hometown.

And, by the way, he told me he misses Vernors!

