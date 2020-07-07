Ensuring each voter in Michigan has an opportunity to make their voice heard should be a top priority for elected officials in our state (“One of Michigan’s largest cities makes absentee voting easier for November,” June 28).

I would like to applaud the city of Sterling Heights for its decision to allocate $25,000 to funding return postage on its residents’ absentee ballots this fall. Michigan residents are concerned about their health and safety, and voters across the state — regardless of political party or other social demographics — strongly support the option to vote by mail.

Sterling Heights officials wanted to make the process easier for all voters, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schlitt writes. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News)

The League of Women Voters of Michigan supports the full enforcement of Proposal 3, which voters approved overwhelmingly in 2018. In fact, we filed a lawsuit against the secretary of state to mandate the full enforcement of this important constitutional amendment. Part of that enforcement includes the state covering the cost of postage for all voters who request absentee ballots.

The city of Sterling Heights has set a good example of how this can be done on a large scale. In addition to funding return postage for absentee ballots, the city will also set up secure boxes at fire stations so people can drop off their absentee ballots without having to mail them.

The reasoning is simple: Sterling Heights officials wanted to make the process easier for all voters, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It continues to be hard to predict how the pandemic will impact our upcoming elections, but it is best to be prepared.

Removing barriers to absentee voting allows more citizens to participate in the democratic process. That is why the League supports measures taken to allow everyone to vote by mail. Michigan has systems in place to deter and detect irregularities in the voting process, both by mail and in person. One provision in Proposal 3 strengthens the auditing process of our elections.

We’re proud of the efforts being made across the state to make absentee voting accessible to all, ensuring every voters’ voice is heard in our upcoming elections. Our democracy depends on it.

Christina Schlitt, president, League of Women Voters of Michigan

