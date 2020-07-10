President Donald Trump is once again following through on his commitment to Michigan by expediting the arduous process of accessing federal relief funding to assist Michigan residents impacted by the recent flooding in mid-Michigan.

The president took up efforts to assist homeowners and their families, declaring a state of emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts immediately after the Edenville Dam bordering Gladwin and Midland counties broke, leading to massive flooding down the Tittabawassee River, and over the top of the Sanford Dam downstream.

Buy Photo A man walks toward the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton after the levees broke. (Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)

The flooding destroyed property, public infrastructure and displaced as many as 11,000 people.

On Thursday, I asked Trump to help speed up the process and cut through the red tape as residents across five counties continue to recover and rebuild.

The president's action makes federal funding available to affected families in the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland and Saginaw. The funding will help residents and small business owners across the region rebuild communities, homes and businesses. This will mean so much to so many residents as they recover their lives and rebuild.

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland (Photo: Zach Gibson, file, Getty Images)

The president’s approval of assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals, homeowners and business owners recover from the impact of the disaster.

Approval also provides additional federal assistance through the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Office of Rural Development for Michiganders seeking relief because of flood damage.

This president fights for Michigan’s working families and small business owners, and his actions to speed up the funding process for those impacted by the flooding is just the latest example.

Thank you, President Trump, for your leadership on this issue.

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, represents Michigan’s 4th Congressional District

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2020/07/10/opinion-trump-delivers-michigan-flooding-relief-funding/5418068002/