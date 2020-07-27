“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Just when we have comfortably settled into our hand sanitizer routine, we find we might be doing ourselves and our loved ones more harm than good.

The FDA has recalled at least 75 different hand sanitizers for Methanol contamination:

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk for methanol poisoning, young children who accidentally ingest these products are most at risk.”

In other words, in your effort to avoid getting COVID-19, you might end up far worse from “the cure” than what many stricken people go through.

How can this happen?

What will happen to these companies for doing what they’ve done?

Nooooooo! One of my favorite health foods may not be.

Now scientists have found glyphosate, the most widely used herbicide in the world (classified as a probable human carcinogen by cancer researchers), in over 80% of non-organic samples of hummus and chickpeas, according to a study commissioned by the Environmental Working Group (an organization funded by organic food companies).

I hope we can help you this Monday morning with some straight, non-political information regarding some tough decisions you soon might have to make if you have kids facing the coming school year, or, you are called back to work.

On Monday, you can call my show at 800-859-0957 (800-859-0WJR) and tell us what’s on your mind and ask some experts specific questions that you would like to have answered for peace of mind.

That’s what we hope to accomplish.

Please join us.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

